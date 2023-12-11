Tom Murphy: A champion of mental health - Unveiling the former UFC fighter's new mission

Nearly 18 years after appearing on The Ultimate Fighter, Tom Murphy has found a different calling in his life.

While many MMA fans may not remember his name, Murphy competed on The Ultimate Fighter season 2, losing to Rashad Evans on the show. Murphy would also fight on the UFC 58 card, beating Icho Larenas by third-round TKO. The American never had a professional loss, with the Evans fight officially being recorded as an exhibition.

Despite following up a successful wrestling career with an undefeated 6-0 MMA record, Tom Murphy left the cage for the last time in 2010 and never looked back. Since leaving fighting, Murphy has dedicated his life to founding and running the Sweethearts & Heroes organization, whose mission is to 'share the truth of HOPE and ACTION' with young students.

Murphy works closely with Rick Yarosh, a former US Army Sergeant, to spread and share their message of anti-bullying and bystander empowerment across the United States. Per the Sweethearts & Heroes website, the group has even gone to Canada and Hawaii to reach over 2 million children.

What is Tom Murphy's Sweethearts & Heroes organization?

Ever since Tom Murphy retired from professional fighting, the former wrestler has re-directed his life to inspiring the next generations.

Soon after founding the Sweethearts & Heroes organization, Murphy added Rick Yarosh to his staff as a complementary motivational speaker. Yarosh, a former US Army sergeant, was discharged from duty in 2006 after being severely injured by an IED attack that burned '60% of his body.'

Yarosh has opened up in the past about why Sweethearts & Heroes means so much to him, as the former soldier admitted to struggling with his mental health following his injury. He received a Purple Heart from the United States government after nearly six months of recovery.

Both Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh understand that while they cannot fully comprehend what life is like as a kid or teenager anymore, they do understand the statistics behind the demographic's mental health and have both dealt with personal issues in the past.

Along with the two leaders, Pat Fish, Heather Gottlob, Brian McKeon, Leon Thompson, and Aimee Defayette are credited as their complete professional team.