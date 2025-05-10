Tommy Fury calls for Jake Paul rematch with fiery "running scared" diss, fans react: "Bro still wants to fight youtubers"

Tommy Fury wasted no time calling out Jake Paul following his triumphant return to competition. After 19 months out due to hand surgery, Fury collected a unanimous decision win over Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest.

Ad

Over six rounds, the unbeaten Brit outboxed Hanjalic, who had only tasted defeat once before. After the final bell, Fury turned the spotlight straight on Paul for a potential clash. He said:

"Jake Paul's a bi*ch and he's running scared. Hey Jake, the hand is fixed now baby, the hand is fixed. I fought a guy in here tonight who's had more than 100 amateur fights, an experienced hitter and he's as tough as teeth. If Jake Paul wants to step inside the ring, I guarantee next time, I will knock you spark out. I've had two years out the ring, this is after two years, I'll knock that bum out whenever he wants it."

Ad

Trending

Check out Tommy Fury's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to Fury's comments, writing:

"Bro still wants to fight YouTubers."

"Calling out the guy he already "beat"?"

"After seeing that performance, I genuinely think Jake Paul knocks him out today.."

"Bro would honestly wreck Jake Paul lol. This would be youth, skill and dudes' pivotal shape. vs. the same. But Jake won't fight boxers on an even playing field."

Ad

"Why? Jake only fights senior citizens or retired UFC fighters."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tommy Fury calling out Jake Paul. [Screenshots courtesy: @DAZNBoxing on X]

Jake Paul is scheduled to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at cruiserweight

Jake Paul will return to the ring this summer against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight clash.

Ad

Chavez last fought on Paul’s undercard in 2023, scoring a win over Uriah Hall in his comeback after a three-year layoff. Paul, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Mike Tyson and holds a record of 11-1 with seven knockouts. His only loss came via split decision to Tommy Fury in 2023.

A potential bout with Canelo Alvarez fell through recently, clearing the way for the Chavez Jr. fight. The news of the fight has sparked mixed reactions from fans while Paul continues to build up his resume inside the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.