Tommy Fury calls for Jake Paul rematch with fiery "running scared" diss, fans react: "Bro still wants to fight youtubers"

Tommy Fury wasted no time calling out Jake Paul following his triumphant return to competition. After 19 months out due to hand surgery, Fury collected a unanimous decision win over Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest.
Over six rounds, the unbeaten Brit outboxed Hanjalic, who had only tasted defeat once before. After the final bell, Fury turned the spotlight straight on Paul for a potential clash. He said:
"Jake Paul's a bi*ch and he's running scared. Hey Jake, the hand is fixed now baby, the hand is fixed. I fought a guy in here tonight who's had more than 100 amateur fights, an experienced hitter and he's as tough as teeth. If Jake Paul wants to step inside the ring, I guarantee next time, I will knock you spark out. I've had two years out the ring, this is after two years, I'll knock that bum out whenever he wants it."
Check out Tommy Fury's comments below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Several fans took to X to react to Fury's comments, writing:
"Bro still wants to fight YouTubers."
"Calling out the guy he already "beat"?"
"After seeing that performance, I genuinely think Jake Paul knocks him out today.."
"Bro would honestly wreck Jake Paul lol. This would be youth, skill and dudes' pivotal shape. vs. the same. But Jake won't fight boxers on an even playing field."
"Why? Jake only fights senior citizens or retired UFC fighters."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Jake Paul is scheduled to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at cruiserweight
Jake Paul will return to the ring this summer against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight clash.
Chavez last fought on Paul’s undercard in 2023, scoring a win over Uriah Hall in his comeback after a three-year layoff. Paul, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Mike Tyson and holds a record of 11-1 with seven knockouts. His only loss came via split decision to Tommy Fury in 2023.
A potential bout with Canelo Alvarez fell through recently, clearing the way for the Chavez Jr. fight. The news of the fight has sparked mixed reactions from fans while Paul continues to build up his resume inside the ring.