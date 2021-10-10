Tommy Fury is expecting a big knockout from brother Tyson Fury in title fight against Deontay Wilder

In a recent conversation with Caroline Pierce, Tommy Fury opened up about his expectations from the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy fight.

'TNT' went on to claim that he was expecting Tyson Fury to walk out of the fight with his unbeaten record intact. However, it was the nature of the win he predicted that was more interesting.

Tommy Fury claimed he was looking forward to watching Tyson Fury land a big knockout. 'The Gypsy King' is not known for his power. He made his name by outboxing his opponents. Wilder, on the other hand, is a renowned power puncher. 'The Bronze Bomber' has an immense knockout rate in the heavyweight division and is considered one of the hardest hitters of all time.

Tyson Fury promised a KO

Ahead of their highly anticipated fight, Tyson Fury vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out. While in conversation with the media at a pre-fight press conference, Fury berated the Alabama native.

"You're a weak man and you're getting knocked out. Your legacy will be in tatters. Torn to bits. Finished," said Fury.

Fury was particularly upset about the accusations regarding glove tampering that were thrown around in the wake of his triumph in their rematch. Looking to leave no doubt this time, Tyson Fury will be going into the contest with a chip on his shoulder.

Deontay Wilder, on the other hand, will be looking to redeem himself and avenge the only loss of his career.

Going into this fight, the American has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The winner of the fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will find himself on a collision course with the WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. The fight between the victor of Fury vs. Wilder and Usyk will subsequently crown the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh