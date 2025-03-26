Tommy Fury fires back at Jake Paul over Anthony Joshua callout with savage reminder of their fight: "I am still your daddy"

Jake Paul's feud with his old rival Tommy Fury has reemerged. The Englishman recently took to social media with a clip of himself mocking Paul for challenging former heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua to a bout. In fact, 'The Problem Child' believes he could knock him out.

His reasoning is that Joshua has a poor chin and lacks enough boxing skill to compete with him. Upon catching wind of Paul's comments, Fury could not help but provide a reminder of their own fight, which ended with Fury beating him via split-decision back in 2023.

"Good morning, guys. Just wanted to give a little opinion on everythting I've been seeing on social media lately, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua. Just wanted to come in here and remind everybody that that bum couldn't be me when I basically had a broken hand. I had one hand and he still lost. Jake Paul, I'm still your daddy, and everybody weighing this fight up, don't bother, because he ain't worth a shilling. And that loss will always be there, Mr. Paul. Take it easy and have a good day."

Check out Tommy Fury's message:

Fury's fight with Paul was somewhat controversial, with some believing that 'The Problem Child' had done enough to beat him, especially with the knockdown he had scored. However, Fury has always contested that the knockdown was the result of a slip.

Whether Fury is angling for a rematch is a question only he can answer, but it wouldn't be the first time he's entertained the notion. Unfortunately for him, Paul was not interested and subsequently took on former MMA fighter Mike Perry and legendary heavyweight boxer, albeit at 58 years old, Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul also challenged Canelo Alvarez to a boxing match

Besides Anthony Joshua, there are two high-profile fighters that Jake Paul had pursued bouts with: Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez. A bout with the Mexican star seemed to be in the cards, but then it was revealed that Paul had merely been used as a pawn in Alvarez's negotiations for a Riyadh Season contract.

"Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. It's not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring."

This enraged Paul, subsequently leading to him heading to social media to blast Alvarez. He accused the latter of cowardice and took several more shots, though Alvarez simply dismissed him without much incident.

