Tommy Langaker loves how ONE Championship puts submission grappling in the spotlight

Submission grappling has always been a niche sport, but Tommy Langaker believes ONE Championship has steadily changed the public’s perception of the discipline.

Langaker has been in the promotion for almost a year now, and he’s headed to the biggest fight of his career when he challenges Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The June 9 card will emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Langaker expressed his admiration for the organization’s continued push for the sport.. Langaker said:

“ONE is changing it by putting us on a very professional platform with other various martial arts. They’re showing that they trust us and put trust in their athletes.”

To date, there are two submission grappling world titles in ONE Championship. Mikey Musumeci holds the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title, while Ruotolo is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Langaker, meanwhile, aims to usurp the lightweight throne from Ruotolo. A veteran of more than 150 fights, the Norwegian star is one of the most accomplished grapplers in the world with an outstanding 121-29-1 record.

He is also 2-0 in ONE Championship with stunning wins over Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev. However, his bout against Ruotolo could be the one that defines his career.

Ruotolo, who is nine years younger than Langaker, is one of the greatest talents of his generation. The 20-year-old is the youngest ADCC world champion in history and became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion when he submitted Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3.

ONE Fight Night 11 streams live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes