Tony Bellew blasts Tyson Fury's father for threatening to headbutt him next, says "I achieved more in 60 seconds than John Fury has in his life"

Tyson Fury is set to make his return to the boxing ring this weekend when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in a highly-anticipated undisputed heavyweight title bout that has faced multiple delays. As is often the case, 'The Gypsy King's father, John Fury, stole the show as he headbutted Stanislav Stepchuk - a member of his son's opponent's team.

Fury received plenty of backlash from the boxing community for his actions. After the incident, he claimed that Tony Bellew - who picked Usyk to win the bout - could also receive a headbutt, stating:

"You see Tony Bellew? He will get a headbutt like [Stepchuk] just got if he comes around me" [h/t talkSPORT]

In an interview with talkSPORT, Bellew responded by blasting the father of the WBC heavyweight champion, stating:

"I don't know why my name's been mentioned. No-one can headbutt me… I achieved more in 60 seconds than John Fury's achieved in his life. I never big myself up, but just because something shot out of your nuts and became one of the greatest heavyweights in the world, that does not mean you can validate your opinion on every other fighter. You got your arse absolutely handed to you off Henry Akinwande, now get a grip of yourself."

Check out Tony Bellew's comments, courtesy of Michael Benson, below:

The elder Fury, who has often faced criticism of attempting to live through his son, retired from professional boxing in 1995 with a record of just 8-4-1. Meanwhile, Bellew - a former WBC cruiserweight champion - retired with a 30-3-1 after losing to Usyk via eighth-round knockout in 2018.

Michael Bisping claimed that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have different motivations

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are finally set to share the boxing ring this weekend as they clash for the undisputed heavyweight title. Michael Bisping previously weighed in on the bout, discussing each fighters motivations. The UFC Hall of Famer stated:

"They've both got silk sheets, and they've both made ridiculous amounts of money. Tyson Fury is a ridiculously wealthy man. He got paid a fortune for [the] Ngannou [fight]... Money is not a motivating factor, right? So why is he doing this? It's ego... As fighters, we all operate on ego... We need that ego to reach this kind of level."

He continued:

"The motivation for Usyk is very different. I'm sure he's got a nice bit of money, not compared to Tyson Fury, but he's still a very, very wealthy man, but his motivation, as he talked about before, there's no fashion in what he's wearing - he's doing it to represent his people, and that's what he's doing when he goes out to Saudi Arabia."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on the undisputed title bout below (2:20):

Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, while Usyk is the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion. Both fighters will enter the bout undefeated, with the former holding a 34-0-1 record and the latter sitting at 21-0.