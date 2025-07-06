Tony Ferguson announces boxing debut, fans react: "CTE gonna take our boy for a ride"

Combat sports fans have taken notice of Tony Ferguson's remarks about stepping into the boxing ring next. While some expressed admiration for Ferguson's strong will to compete at such an age, others took aim at him.

Ad

Following his departure from the promotion, Ferguson signed with Global Fight League (GFL) and was set to face Dillon Danis at GFL 1 on May 24. However, the event was canceled due to lack of funds. The former UFC interim lightweight champion is now focused on putting on the boxing gloves.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA in Phuket, Thailand, Ferguson said that his boxing debut is scheduled for Aug. 30, but his opponent is yet to be revealed.

Ad

Trending

''The experience is awesome. I'm glad it's not a cage. We got a five rope ring here... It's pretty fu*king cool...So like I'm going into camp. So right now, I have a fight on August 30th on boxing. Oh, it's real boxing. I can't tell you who yet, but I will be boxing...a lot of people use that stupid fu*king word retirement. I don't use that, I'm still competing, I'm 41, I'm faster than I guarantee you every fu*king person that's in here.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''CTE gonna take our boy for a ride worse than it did BJ Penn''

Another stated:

''At least he’s better physically''

Other fans wrote:

''This just tells you this guy is broke and he never made serious money ever in his career.''

''Why doesn't he just stick with submission grappling? I think this would be for the best considering his health.''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

When Tony Ferguson blasted the UFC for not giving him enough chances at the lightweight crown

Tony Ferguson left the promotion after amassing an eight-fight losing streak, which began with losing his interim title to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in 2020.

Ad

During an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, Ferguson slammed the multibillion-dollar organization for not providing him with enough opportunities at the UFC gold during his time.

''I have fought for fu*king, I don't know how many years waiting for a championship and then getting it and then having it taken and then dangling in front of me again... What do you think I am? I'm a human being. I'm not trying to bi*ch and moan, but at least if you do this to me, you're not gonna feel bad for doing it to the next person.''

Ad

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.