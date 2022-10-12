Tony Ferguson's record: When did 'El Cucuy' last beat an active UFC opponent?

Tony Ferguson is certainly a crowd fravourite in the UFC. However, 'El Cucuy' has struggled recently and now has a professional record of 25-8.

Ferguson hasn't beaten an active UFC fighter since 2016, after beating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night 98.

The 38-year-old last won against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes in 2019, but 'Cowboy' is now retired from MMA. 'El Cucuy' also has victories against Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee, but both fighters are no longer competing under the UFC banner.

Tony Ferguson has lost his last five outings in the UFC, but the American has been battling against some of the best fighters in the organization. Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz have all managed to get the better of 'El Cucuy'.

Three of his recent losses have come via stoppage, with the Chandler defeat being particularly hard to watch. Both Dariush and Oliveira failed to stop the 38-year-old, with the two bouts being contested over three rounds. However, 'El Cucuy' still lost these outings, and is currently on a five-fight losing streak in the UFC.

What has Khabib Nurmagomedov recently said about Tony Ferguson's UFC career

As mentioned, Tony Ferguson has been struggling to compete in the UFC recently, with 'El Cucuy' currently on a five-fight losing streak. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke about Ferguson and believes his time is up.

Nurmagomedov stated that Ferguson is likely only fighting for the money and feels that the 38-year-old's best days are behind him. While speaking with UFC Russia, 'The Eagle' stated:

"His time is up, and there’s no way to get it back. Not Khabib, not Tony, nobody. We had our time, and it passed. He continues to fight. He needs money. You have to pay your bills in the U.S., and I’m sure that since he’s a Californian, I know all the Californian fighters – everything he earned, take half of that. I think he keeps fighting for money to pay bills, taxes. He has a family, I think he has two kids. I don’t blame him, but you can’t get back time. When your time goes away it doesn’t ask your name."

Despite his poor form, Tony Ferguson remains on the UFC roster and is seemingly being given time to recover from his losing streak. 'El Cucuy' was recently thrown into the main event at UFC 279 against Nate Diaz, with Khamzat Chimaev failing to make weight and being dropped from the headline fight. Ferguson was submitted in the fourth round by Diaz and continued his losing streak in the organization.

