Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang: Height, weight, reach and record comparison

At the UFC 278 post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will be taking on Li Jingliang in the upcoming UFC 279 fight card.

Tony Ferguson v. Li Jingliang

Let's take a look at both fighters' height, weight, reach and records.

Once a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division, 'El Cucuy' stands at five feet eleven inches in height and usually competes at 155lbs. However, Ferguson will be weighing in at 170lbs for his upcoming bout.

The former Intermin champion has a reach of 76 inches and fights orthodox. He boasts an impressive pro-MMA record of 25-7.

Li Jingliang is six feet tall and regularly competes at 170lbs. The Chinese mixed martial artist fights orthodox and has a reach of 71 inches. 'The Leech' is currently 19-7 in his pro-MMA career.

'El Cucuy' will be coming to UFC 278 on a four-fight skid. In his last outing, the 38-year-old suffered a devastating KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Watch Ferguson's loss to Chandler below:

Jingliang, on the other hand, is fresh off a win. In his last fight, secured a second-round knockout finish over Muslim Salikhov at UFC on ABC 3.

Watch Jingliang's TKO win over Muslim Salikhov below:

When Tony Ferguson revealed his plans to move up to 170lbs

In an interview with MMA Junkie following his loss to Michael Chandler, former interim champion Tony Ferguson stated that he would entertain a move up to welterweight.

'El Cucuy' stated that he used to knock everyone out during his time in the welterweight division. Ferguson also explained that the cut to 155lbs made him skinnier than he fancies:

"I wouldn't mind going back up to 170 [lbs]. I knocked everybody out at 170. This cut to 155 is not too hard but I lose a lot of muscle mass man, I fuck**g hate being skinny like that. I look like a little bitch. I fucking don't like that."

Watch Tony Ferguson talk about his move back up to welterweight below:

Interestingly, the 38-year-old came into the UFC as a welterweight. Ferguson was also the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 13 welterweight finale. In the TUF final, 'El Cucuy' secured a first-round knockout win against Ramsey Nijem.

