  • Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:16 GMT
tony
Tony Harrison (left) vs. Edward Diaz (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @SalitaProm via X/Twitter]

The Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight boxing match. No world title is up for grabs, and the bout is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds.

The matchup is an encounter between two power-punchers, with Harrison being 29-4-1, with 21 of his wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. Unfortunately, he hasn't consistent success as of late, having gone 1-2-1 in his last four fights, with one of his two losses being for the WBO interim super welterweight title.

Diaz, meanwhile, is 15-6, with 12 stoppages. However, he isn't nearly as experienced and has never fought for any major championship belts. He has also struggled for form, being 2-3 in his last five fights. For this reason, DraftKings Sportsbook has Harrison as a massive -2500 favorite.

By contrast, Diaz is a +1000 underdog. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the bout between Harrison and Diaz starts at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. in the prelims.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight fight.

Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
