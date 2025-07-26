Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz: Live round-by-round updates

The Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight boxing match. No world title is up for grabs, and the bout is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds.The matchup is an encounter between two power-punchers, with Harrison being 29-4-1, with 21 of his wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. Unfortunately, he hasn't consistent success as of late, having gone 1-2-1 in his last four fights, with one of his two losses being for the WBO interim super welterweight title.Diaz, meanwhile, is 15-6, with 12 stoppages. However, he isn't nearly as experienced and has never fought for any major championship belts. He has also struggled for form, being 2-3 in his last five fights. For this reason, DraftKings Sportsbook has Harrison as a massive -2500 favorite.By contrast, Diaz is a +1000 underdog. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the bout between Harrison and Diaz starts at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. in the prelims.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight fight.Tony Harrison vs. Edward DiazRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: