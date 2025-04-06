"Tony Weeks needs to be investigated by the feds" - Fans divided over controversial UFC Vegas 105 split decision

Fans were critical of referee Tony Weeks and UFC debutant Torrez Finney after UFC Vegas 105 fight ended in a split decision. In the main card opening bout, Finney employed the unpopular strategy of repeatedly taking down his opponent, Robert Valentin. However, he offered little in terms of damage and submission attempts.

Despite his lackluster performance, Finney successfully neutralized Valentin's offense and did enough to win on the scorecards. While two of the three judges scored the bout in Finney's favor, Judge Weeks scored all three rounds for Valentin, resulting in heavy criticism from fight fans.

Check out the Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin official scorecards below:

Fans were divided over the scorecards and expressed their opinions in the comments section of the UFC's social media post.

Some criticized Weeks for his scoring, while others attacked Finney for the lack of entertainment value in his performance. However, a few jokingly argued that since damage outweighs all other aspects of the fight, which is also mentioned in the Unified Rules of MMA, Tony Weeks was the only judge who scored the fight correctly.

One fan commented:

"Tony Weeks needs to be investigated by the feds."

Other fans wrote:

"@danawhite PLEASE it’s time to do something about this PLEASE @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelby @ufc"

"Tony the only guy who knows that damage wins fights."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Statistically, Finney was successful in eight of 17 takedown attempts at UFC Vegas 105. However, Valentin outlanded him 93-75 in total strikes and 23-4 in significant strikes that landed.

UFC CEO Dana White had also criticized Finny for his fighting style in the past, which contributed to the undefeated prospect not earning a UFC contract until his third appearance in Dana White's Contender Series.

Meanwhile, Judge Tony Weeks, who is also a veteran boxing referee, has faced backlash for several controversial judging calls in MMA.

