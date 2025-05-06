  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Too big for him” - Superbon says Nong-O was at a disadvantage taking on the bigger bantamweights of the new generation

“Too big for him” - Superbon says Nong-O was at a disadvantage taking on the bigger bantamweights of the new generation

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 06, 2025 16:44 GMT
Superbon says Nong-O
Superbon says Nong-O's move to flyweight from bantamweight makes sense. -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes the decision of training mate Nong-O Hama to move to flyweight from bantamweight made sense. He cited that with the bigger bantamweights now, competing at flyweight suits the veteran fighter at this stage of his distinguished career.

Ad

Nong-O, 38, was the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and started competing in the 135-pound division this year. He is hoping to have the same success he had at bantamweight in his new weight class.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post following ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where Nong-O saw action, Superbon shared his thoughts on his friend's decision to switch lanes. He cited Nong-O's difficulty of late against bigger bantamweights like Nico Carrillo (now in featherweight) to make his point, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He can go to 70 something. Now, it’s like two different weight classes. So, if you talk about their fight, he (Carrillo) was too big for him."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O booked his first victory at flyweight in ONE, beating fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by unanimous decision. It was payback after the Team Sor Sommai affiliate spoiled by split decision his flyweight debut in their first encounter back in February.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Superbon says flyweight not going to be a cake walk for Nong-O

While he agrees with Nong-O Hama's decision to compete at flyweight, Superbon underscored that it is not going to be a cakewalk for the former bantamweight king in his new division.

Ad

He shared this in the same interview with the Bangkok Post, highlighting how the flyweight Muay Thai class is more stacked now with the advent of new talented fighters in addition to the resident powerhouses.

Superbon said:

"I think maybe they have more fighters in the organization right now like (Jordan) Estupinan, we have Nakrob (Fairtex), we have Jaosuayai (Mor Krungthepthonburi), we have many new fighters in this weight class that’s very good right now."
Ad

Apart from the new stars, flyweight still has Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 and hard-hitters Jacob Smith and Denis Puric to contend with.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications