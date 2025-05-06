“Too big for him” - Superbon says Nong-O was at a disadvantage taking on the bigger bantamweights of the new generation

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes the decision of training mate Nong-O Hama to move to flyweight from bantamweight made sense. He cited that with the bigger bantamweights now, competing at flyweight suits the veteran fighter at this stage of his distinguished career.
Nong-O, 38, was the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and started competing in the 135-pound division this year. He is hoping to have the same success he had at bantamweight in his new weight class.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post following ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where Nong-O saw action, Superbon shared his thoughts on his friend's decision to switch lanes. He cited Nong-O's difficulty of late against bigger bantamweights like Nico Carrillo (now in featherweight) to make his point, saying:
"He can go to 70 something. Now, it’s like two different weight classes. So, if you talk about their fight, he (Carrillo) was too big for him."
Watch the interview below:
At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O booked his first victory at flyweight in ONE, beating fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by unanimous decision. It was payback after the Team Sor Sommai affiliate spoiled by split decision his flyweight debut in their first encounter back in February.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Superbon says flyweight not going to be a cake walk for Nong-O
While he agrees with Nong-O Hama's decision to compete at flyweight, Superbon underscored that it is not going to be a cakewalk for the former bantamweight king in his new division.
He shared this in the same interview with the Bangkok Post, highlighting how the flyweight Muay Thai class is more stacked now with the advent of new talented fighters in addition to the resident powerhouses.
Superbon said:
"I think maybe they have more fighters in the organization right now like (Jordan) Estupinan, we have Nakrob (Fairtex), we have Jaosuayai (Mor Krungthepthonburi), we have many new fighters in this weight class that’s very good right now."
Apart from the new stars, flyweight still has Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 and hard-hitters Jacob Smith and Denis Puric to contend with.