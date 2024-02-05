“Too good to be taking these type of fights” - Fans left displeased after Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis announces intention to sign fight deal with Conor Benn

For the first time in recent years, fans are unenthused with the direction of Gervonta Davis' next fight.

After improving to 23-0 with a main event win over Peter Dobson on Feb. 3, Conor Benn got the attention of 'Tank' and called out the champion on social media. In return, Davis replied to the rising star, telling Benn he wishes to work out a deal for a future fight.

Fans, however, showed little interest in the potential matchup, with bigger opportunities seemingly within reach for Davis. After knocking out Ryan Garcia in April 2023, many were excited about the potential for Davis to face another big-name fighter, with the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Vasiliy Lomachenko all available.

Expressing his displeasement, one fan claimed Davis was 'too good' to face Benn, whom many fans are still unsure of his potential. He said:

"Tank is too good to be taking these type of fights but whatever I guess"

Some fans also claimed that Davis was 'just trolling' and would not fight Benn due to their difference in weight.

"Tank is never gonna fight Haney lmao"

"Can't see it happening but if it does Tank stops him"

"This is embarrassing for all the stankers"

"He's trolling hard"

When is Gervonta Davis' next fight?

Having last defeated Ryan Garcia in one of the biggest boxing events of 2023, Gervonta Davis does not currently have a fight booked in 2024.

Davis, 29, is seen as the best lightweight in the world by some as the WBA champion, especially with Devin Haney leaving the division. However, 'Tank' often receives criticism for his inactivity and reluctance to face other high-profile fighters.

Though fans encouraged a matchup with Haney, the fight is likely temporarily out of reach due to 'The Dream' vacating his lightweight titles to pursue super lightweight success.

It remains to be seen if Davis' response to Conor Benn's callout will ever materialize as little direction on the American's next outing has been made public.