“Took h** h** h** too seriously” - Andrew Tate’s stern Instagram advisory to women for Christmas triggers mixed reactions on X

Even on Christmas, Andrew Tate has found a way to create controversy on social media.

The highly debated influencer logged into X/Twitter on Christmas morning to release another discussion point for fans and followers. Complaining about other women's holiday posts, Tate begged for such users to 'stop thirst trapping.'

At the end of his rant, Andrew Tate stated that the other influences he referenced were 'taking h** h** h** too seriously.'

Though many in the comments agreed with 'Cobra', he received a lot of hate in response to his aggressive tweet.

Expressing their discontent, one X user called the former kickboxer a 'misogynist.'

However, Tate's fans, in support of his comments, wrote:

"This guy is undefeated in the controlled demolition of h***"

"This is why I stopped watching Instagram reels"

Unsurprisingly, there are even more comments disregarding Tate's post. Other fans who disagreed with Tate commented:

"The real question is, why are you this old worried about girls on Instagram"

"Bit ironic but alright mate"

"How much have you had to drink bro??"

Though Tate's Christmas tweet regarding the Instagram usage of influencer models stirred up controversy, his post later in the day caused even more drama on X.

Fan reactions to Tate's tweet on Christmas 2023 [via @cobratate on X]

What did Andrew Tate tweet on Christmas?

As usual, former kickboxer Andrew Tate caused a point of controversy on X with a bold opinion.

Aside from criticizing female influencers for posting revealing photos on Christmas, Tate remained active on social media with a more controversial comment hours later.

Tate tweeted a 'life hack' to his followers, telling people to 'yell shut the f*** up' at those telling them their pronouns.

Unsurprisingly, Tate's Christmas Day tweets were not met kindly by a majority of users on the platform.

Tate also shared an update on his mother, whom he announced suffered a heart attack earlier in the month. The British personality claimed his mother was doing better in a video showing the two conversing over the phone.