Top fighter on six-fight winning streak calls out Daniel Cormier for mentioning "nothing" about Conor McGregor calling Khabib Nurmagomedov the N-word

A UFC welterweight recently called out Daniel Cormier for his silence on Conor McGregor's below-the-belt remark about Khabib Nurmagomedov. Israel Adesanya also used McGregor's remark to mock Dricus Du Plessis during their face-off at UFC 290.

The pre-event press conference for UFC 229 has been one of the most chaotic ones in the history of the UFC. McGregor hurled an array of insults at Nurmagomedov related to his religion, family, and several other issues. 'The Eagle' also took a few jibes at McGregor despite refraining from bad-mouthing him.

Almost the entire UFC community knows about Cormier's brotherly relationship with Nurmagomedov. However, the surging UFC welterweight, Joaquin Buckley, recently called Cormier out for never criticizing McGregor and for using even the n-word to diss Nurmagomedov.

Several UFC fans and pundits have criticized McGregor for going no-holds-barred during the buildup. However, Buckley, the welterweight on a six-fight winning streak, alleged that Cormier had never bashed 'The Notorious' despite the former being an official UFC commentator and a podcaster.

One of 'New Mansa's' recent X updates read:

"Surprise DC [Daniel Cormier] didn’t mention nothing [anything] about Conor calling his brother Khabib a ni**a or i*bred 🤦🏿‍♂️ I Feel like we [are] too comfortable with anybody saying ni**a now a days especially in the ufc [UFC]. So with that being said, starting this trend back again. Say ni**a/er around me. [I'll] lay hands on U".

Khabib Nurmagomedov rated another Irish fighter a true representative of his country while dissing Conor McGregor recently

The fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov might have ended on Oct. 6, 2018, but the fire of the feud it sparked has been burning for almost seven years after the actual encounter.

Recently, Khabib's cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov faced McGregor's countryman, Paul Hughes with his Bellator lightweight gold on the line. Hughes may have lost the fight, but his performance earned him Khabib's flowers. One of 'The Eagle's' recent Instagram stories lauded Hughes as a "real" Irishman. However, he also fired a shot at McGregor in the same sentence:

"You are a real Irishman @paulhughesmma. And not a rapist and drug addict like this b**tard [Conor McGregor].”

Check out a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

