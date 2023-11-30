"TOTALLY NORMAL AND NOT RACIST" - Tristan Tate stands by the British Royal Family during a period of 'racial controversy'

Tristan Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to recent allegations of racism that have been made against the British Royal Family.

Author Omid Scobie published a book titled Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, giving readers an in-depth look into the workings of the Royal Family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the book, two royals allegedly expressed "concerns" over the skin color of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their names were redacted in the English publication of the book.

Journalist Piers Morgan, however, discovered that Dutch copies of Scobie's book did not redact the names, and revealed them to be King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton.

Morgan, as a result, has incited allegations of racism against the Royal Family. Tristan Tate took to X and dismissed any notions of racism, saying:

"I’m half black but pretty white looking (just like Meghan) and the mother of my daughter is white. It is TOTALLY NORMAL AND NOT RACIST to speculate what colour the babies skin will be. Many of my friends, myself AND the mother all queried and speculated. How is this racism?"

Tristan Tate claims both his passports were taken away

In a recent tweet, Tristan Tate said that Romanian authorities seized both his passports "almost a year ago." Tristan, the younger Tate brother, holds both American and British citizenship and so, is a dual-passport holder.

He took to X, saying:

"I am both a British and an American citizen: Almost a year ago a foreign government seized both passports and all assets they could get their hands on citing claims against me which could have been disproven in seconds."

