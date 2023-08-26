"Tough one to score" - Heated debate ensues after controversial judges' decision for Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann fight

UFC Fight Night Singapore saw two top light heavyweight contenders leave it all inside the octagon as Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann put on a thrilling fight. While the fight brought fans to their feet, the controversial judges' decision disappointed many.

After a grueling three-round contest, the judges favored Smith over Spann. Although it appeared Spann did more damage, 'Lionheart' won the contest via a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

The decision has sparked a debate among MMA fans. While most fans believe Spann should have gotten the nod, some argue Smith did enough to steal the third round, and therefore the fight.

One fan found the contest really close and said:

"Tough one to score."

Another mentioned that the third round was close and offered:

"Nothing to be mad at or yell robbery over"

One fan expressed his frustration with the decision, saying:

"Idk how you score that for Smith"

Another took a cheeky dig at Smith's co-host on the BYM podcast and wrote:

"The only people that scored it for Smith were bettors and Michael Bisping."

MMA fans' reactions to the Smith-Spann decision

In their initial meeting, Smith dominated the contest, but Spann showed composure in the rematch and landed a huge hook that caused severe damage to Smith's eye. It appeared the contest would end in the second, but Smith showed the heart of a lion and fought through the injury.

Anthony Smith's post-fight octagon interview after Ryan Spann win

Ryan Spann and Anthony Smith's rivalry may not be settled after the controversial decision. Spann caused more visible damage to Smith yet it was not enough in the eyes of the judges.

After the contest, Smith expressed that he just wanted to go home and spend time with his family. The former light heavyweight title challenger did not call out any opponent for his next fight.

Spann looked visibly frustrated when the decision was announced. Even the Singapore crowd booed the decision.

What do you make of the decision? Did the judges get this one right? Share your thoughts in the comments below.