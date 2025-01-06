”Toughening up my body” - Striking prodigy Johan Ghazali raves at the improvements he made at Superbon Training Camp

Ahead of his return to the Circle at ONE 170, teen phenom Johan Ghazali has put more focus on his strength and conditioning as a fighter.

On Friday, January 24, 'Jojo' will look to score his seventh career win under the ONE Championship banner. However, that will be no easy task as he takes on a man who has never lost a fight in his professional career — Johan Estupinan.

Before seeking a second-straight win on martial arts' biggest global stage, Ghazali spent time at the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand to improve his speed, stamina, and knockout power.

"I wouldn't deem it special, but I have focused on different parts of training," Ghazali said at the ONE 170 virtual media day. "For now, I'm focused on strength and conditioning, toughening up my body to make my punches, knees, and kicks much faster. And, at the same time, I've had so much more sparring."

Ghazali makes his eighth walk to the Circle sporting a 6-1 record inside the Circle, including highlight-reel knockouts against Padetsuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, Edgar Tabares, and Josue Cruz.

Johan Ghazali faces another tough test against unbeaten Colombian standout Johan Estupinan

The 18-year-old Ghazali will certainly have his work cut out for him at ONE 170 when he meets Johan Estupinan — a highly touted prospect with a perfect 26-0 record, including four-straight wins in ONE Championship.

Made his promotional debut in May 2024, 'Panda Kick' immediately earned the attention of fight fans with a stunning 27-second knockout of Kouta Omori at ONE Friday Fights 64. He has since followed that up with KOs against Sean Climaco and Zakaria El Jamari. Estupinan also added a unanimous decision win over Zafer Sayik in September.

Who comes out on top when two of ONE Championship's most exciting prospects square off inside the iconic Impact Arena in The Land of Smiles?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

