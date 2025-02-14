"Traded uppercuts for diaper duty" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili's "Happy Valentine's Day" post featuring viral moment from Sean O'Malley fight

Merab Dvalishvili recently posted a Valentine's Day message highlighting a viral moment from his bout with Sean O'Malley. 'The Machine' claimed a lopsided unanimous decision victory over O'Malley to secure the bantamweight title at UFC 306 in September 2024.

Ad

Dvalishvili controlled the majority of the bout, landing powerful ground strikes while expertly neutralizing O'Malley's striking offense. One of the most memorable moments occurred at the end of the second round when the Georgian playfully kissed 'Sugar' on the back during a grappling exchange against the cage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

'The Machine' recently took to social media, sharing a playful photo from that grappling exchange to deliver a "Happy Valentine's Day" message to his fans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The MMA community reacted to Dvalishvili's post with a wave of humorous responses, with many applauding the cleverness of the reigning UFC bantamweight champion.

One fan wrote:

"Sean traded uppercuts for diaper duty."

Another wrote:

"Hope you bought him an Uber home after you banged."

Another commented:

"Pink lady ain't beating the allegations."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on Dvalishvili's post on Instagram and X.

Dvalishvili last stepped into the octagon at UFC 311 last month, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Umar Nurmagomedov to successfully defend his bantamweight title. He is currently riding an impressive 12-fight win streak.

Ad

When Merab Dvalishvili oddly revealed why he kissed Sean O'Malley on the back at UFC 306

Following his triumph over Sean O'Malley at UFC 306, Merab Dvalishvili took to X to share the unexpected reason behind planting a kiss on the former bantamweight champion's back during the second round of their bout. He said:

"I also wanted to explain what happened during the fight - when I got O'Malley in the choke... I heard 10 seconds and knew I didn't have enough time for a submission, so I decided to show him who the daddy was of this fight and gave him back a few kisses, LOL. When the ref [referee] touched me, I thought it was break time, so I started walking to my corner .. but there were still three seconds - he was just telling me to stop kissing him. LOL!"

Ad

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.