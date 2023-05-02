Jake Shields may have infuriated members of the trans community when he took to Twitter to state that he would take on any trans men that were willing to challenge him. He tweeted:

"Since trans men are real men I would like to challenge the 10 toughest trans men in the world to a fight. I fight them with no training camp and no rest between each fight"

Shields pressed the issue further, when he replied to his own tweet, stating:

"A million views and not a single trans man has stepped up to accept my challenge. I’m starting to think they don’t have the balls to fight me"

Finally, trans wrestler and athlete, Mack R.K. Beggs, answered Shields' callout. Beggs took to his Instagram and posted a story in which he responded directly to Jake Shields' tweet. He said:

"We're just gonna make this an official callout. But Jake Shields, I'll take you up on your offer. The offer isn't going to be ten versus one. Not ten transmen vs one. You're going to do a one on one type match. You're going to do it right. If you're going to call yourself a fighter, do it f***king right. Like that's just f***ing disrespectful. It's disrespectful to the sport of MMA for you to just be like oh yeah, let me just call out ten transmen and i'll f***in' whoop 'em."

Beggs ended his callout without mincing his words and stated:

"I'm specifically going to fuck you up Jake Shields."

Jake Shields doesn't limit his attacks to MMA, targets trans-athletes in other disciplines too

Jake Shields has been very vocal in his protest against trans-athletes competing with non-trans athletes. Shields took to Twitter to call out a former man, who now competes as a trans-athlete in the women's category. The athlete, who is a runner, competed as a man just a few months before competing with women in a marathon.

Shields tweeted:

"This loser enters the women's division and still doesn't win"

Fans also called out Shields for allegedly stating that anyone who helps trans people should be executed. One user, @KaskaJessica stated:

"Twitter is deleting screenshots of this, Jake Shields promoting executions of anyone who helps trans people. We'll keep this evidence though."

It appears the image has been deleted as per the user's claims. Other users also stated the same. @AidanCTweets tweeted:

