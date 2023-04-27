Transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin react to Jake Shields demanding 'public executions' of trans allies

Transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin has reacted to former UFC fighter Jake Shields demanding public executions of trans allies.

In a rather shocking series of tweets, Jake Shields recently suggested that anyone who supports and helps a child transition should be publicly executed. He said:

"Would you support public executions of anyone who helps a child transition? This would include doctors, therapists, teachers, guidance counselors, etc."

In a tweet that followed, Jake Shields said:

"Things are being pushed to such an extreme that the cure is likely going to be just as extreme."

Take a look at his tweets below:

"Nothing much, just a massive former MMA fighter calling for executions of Trans Allies."

While the tweets have now been deleted, they certainly caught a lot of attention online, including that of transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin. While lauding the fact that "one openly genocidal tweet" from Shields was taken down, the 39-year-old said:

"It's great that one openly genocidal tweet from Jake Shields has come down but what about this nearly identical one from February?"

Take a look at her tweet below:

Alana McLaughlin



"it's great that one openly genocidal tweet from Jake Shields has come down but what about this nearly identical one from February?"

Fans react to Alana McLaughlin's reaction to Jake Shields' anti-trans tweets

In a tweet where Alana McLaughlin lauded the fact that Jake Shields' tweets were taken down, she also raised the question and asked why his previous transphobic tweets were not taken down. While one would assume that the transgender fighter would receive all the support from the fans, that wasn't the case.

While some fans stood up in support of Alana McLaughlin and trans allies, some also advocated for free speech. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Tbh I'm shocked they even took it down. I'm sure it was in the owner of the sites likes tab"

"Tbh I'm shocked they even took it down. I'm sure it was in the owner of the sites likes tab"

"Transphobia is just an antisemitism substitute for people who want to murder jews but are too scared of consequences to say it. It's all the same. Always been."

Tinselfire



"Transphobia is just an antisemitism substitute for people who want to murder jews but are too scared of consequences to say it. It's all the same. Always been."

"Always been a pathetic chud saying inexcusable shit. If there was a group of people who didn't realize that until now, it says more about them tbh."

"Always been a pathetic chud saying inexcusable shit. If there was a group of people who didn't realize that until now, it says more about them tbh."

"Hilarious that the "Free speech" vanishes when the other side try to use it"

"You do realize that your side is the one that just killed kids in Nashville and threatens to murder people on line, right? The vile rape/murder threats directed to JK Rowling come from folks like you."

"You do realize that your side is the one that just killed kids in Nashville and threatens to murder people on line, right? The vile rape/murder threats directed to JK Rowling come from folks like you."

"What LGBTQ and Trans don't seem to realize was that they are now facing a backlash from most Americans because they overreached when they began grooming, indoctrinating and trying to transition children to their warped, delusional ways. That's where I said enough! We will purge U"

Frank Fernandez

"What LGBTQ and Trans don't seem to realize was that they are now facing a backlash from most Americans because they overreached when they began grooming, indoctrinating and trying to transition children to their warped, delusional ways. That's where I said enough! We will purge U"

