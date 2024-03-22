Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin boasts insane tank: "If anybody wants to go against me until they fall"

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has debunked the idea that he can't last until the final bell of a five-round fight from critics and naysayers because he is always going for the finish.

Malykhin had the chance to address this through his interview with MMA Junkie's YouTube channel, where he claimed that he can go toe-to-toe with an opponent for as long as they can handle his relentless attack.

The Russian knockout artist claimed:

"So I'm ready to fight even longer, not until the bell rings. But I'm ready to go without paying attention to time. So if anybody wants to go against me until they fall, maybe we can do that."

Malykhin proved this during his two previous fights in ONE Championship, where he displayed incredible power and cardio for three rounds against Arjun Bhullar and Reinier de Ridder before he eventually stopped them via TKO finishes to maintain his perfect 100 percent finish rate.

The Golden Team representative kept his unblemished record intact and extended his streak to 14-0.

Aside from Bhullar and de Ridder, Anatoly Malykhin's pile of victims under the world's largest martial arts organization also includes Alexandre Machado, Amir Aliakbari, and Kirill Grishenko.

Anatoly Malykhin gives credit to his support system for reaching the pinnacle of success

Anatoly Malykhin gives his family, coaches, and teammates, every credit for his accomplishments, who have always been there for him throughout his journey as a professional athlete.

The 36-year-old's greatness is not only limited inside the Circle, but it also extends outside of it, as ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade testified to it. According to 'Wonder Boy,' Malykhin is also a great teammate who makes everyone around him happy.

Andrade has witnessed this through their time together at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand, where they are both under the tutelage of renowned boxing coach John Hutchinson.

