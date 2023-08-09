"Triple H right to the face" - Bizarre video of cornerman spitting water on fighter's face leads to wild reactions from MMA fans

A video in which an MMA fighter, who is in his corner between rounds, interacting with his cornerman has gone viral. Why, you may ask? In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, the video shows the cornerman spitting some water on his fighter's face.

Check out the video here:

MMA fans took the opportunity to react, expressing their disappointment and disgust. One fan likened the cornerman to WWE legend Triple H, who was known to spit water in streams as part of his entrance. @Scotian81 tweeted:

"Triple H right to the face lmao"

J.G. @Scotian81 @MacMallyMMA Triple H right to the face lmao

Even former MMA superstar Ben 'Funky' Askren chimed in. He said:

"LOL for real, he shoulda slapped the shit outta that cornerman."

@staceyking6869 said:

"Absolutely disgusting"

@GreenAlbino14 attempted to make sense of things, tweeting:

"Pretty sure he did that to get him charged up, now he can use that in the next round. However, there is the danger of fighting angry"

Green Albino @GreenAlbino14 @MacMallyMMA Pretty sure he did that to get him charged up, now he can use that in the next round.

However, there is the danger of fighting angry

@CiscoooT said:

"Yeah we definitely throwing hands after that"

ciscoo.eth @CiscoooT @MacMallyMMA Yeah we definitely throwing hands after that

@MacMallyMMA added:

"Guess he was telling him to cool off hahah"

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA @coleanoscopy Guess he was telling him to cool off hahah

The MMA fight in question was at PFL 8, and the fighter is Loik Radzhabov

The fighter on the stool has been identified as UFC fighter, Loik Radzhabov. He is currently signed to the UFC, but previously fought under PFL banners. He was in the middle of a play-off contest against Chris Wade when the incident went down. The incident took place when the two faced off in October of 2019.

Radzhabov fought in the lightweight division under PFL, who have a tournament-style system. Eventually, two fighters battle it out in the finals for a prize of $1 million.

This was Radzhabov's second fight in the tournament. Despite his cornerman's antics, he managed to secure the win over Chris Wade, propelling himself to the final, where he was unfortunately unsuccessful. Radzhabov dropped a unanimous decision to Natan Schulte, who went on to win the tournament.

Recently, Radzhabov was set to fight on Season 31 of TUF. According to Gilbert Burns, who is a teammate of Radzhabov, he was replaced as per Conor McGregor's wishes.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho

Loik Radzhabov 2x PFL finalist 155! Work so hard and was ready to finally get his shot in the UFC on TUF was in Vegas everything good to go! This freaking Conor bring his own guys and they kick him out! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Not Fear! This guy is my teammate!Loik Radzhabov 2x PFL finalist 155! Work so hard and was ready to finally get his shot in the UFC on TUF was in Vegas everything good to go! This freaking Conor bring his own guys and they kick him out! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Not Fear! pic.twitter.com/qQ0JXspn75