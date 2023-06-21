Tristan Tate calls out writer after reports linking cricketer Shane Warne's death to COVID vaccine emerge

Tristan Tate, brother of the famous Andrew Tate, put out a tweet targeting journalist Matt Shea. Basically, anti-vaxxers have linked Australian cricketer Shane Warne's death due to a heart attack, to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The younger Tate put out a couple of pictures - a news article by VICE calling out the aforementioned anti-vaxxers, and a snapshot of an article by SA Cricket Magazine which claims that cardiologists connected Warne's death and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is what the captions to Tristan Tate's tweet read:

"Hey Matt Shea, [is] this you [writing for] VICE News?"

Two things; the article was written by Tim Hume - not Matt Shea - and Tristan Tate seems to have tagged a parody account of the VICE media personality. However, the parody account that Tate tagged seems to be one that specifically targets the Tate brothers.

A user with the handle '@RealMoneyRich' pointed out the parody account with the following:

"[You] tagged a parody account, though."

Here are some other reactions to the younger Tate brother's tweet:

Zal @ZalSpace @TateTheTalisman @mattsheaparody @VICENews Shane Warne was one of the biggest cricket super stars that will never be replaced!!! RIP Legend! @TateTheTalisman @mattsheaparody @VICENews Shane Warne was one of the biggest cricket super stars that will never be replaced!!! RIP Legend!

Stefan 🛡️⚔️🗽 @stefan_adrian15 @TateTheTalisman @mattsheaparody 🤣 @VICENews How’s the case going Tristan? I’m sure DIICOT has built a case against you and your scumbag brother. Enjoy jail buddy and that should teach you a lesson or two. You really mistook Romanians and the Romanian authorities out there. It’s going to be a far cry from private jets @TateTheTalisman @mattsheaparody @VICENews How’s the case going Tristan? I’m sure DIICOT has built a case against you and your scumbag brother. Enjoy jail buddy and that should teach you a lesson or two. You really mistook Romanians and the Romanian authorities out there. It’s going to be a far cry from private jets 😂🤣

Have Tristan Tate and his brother been indicted?

On June 20th, Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate were indicted in Romania, on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault and forming a criminal organization. However, the case files have to go to the court's preliminary chamber for 60 days for a judge to inspect the files. This means that the Tate brothers won't go to trial immediately.

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in December 2022 for the aforementioned charges against them, and jailed till March 2023. After being released from prison, the brothers were put under house arrest. The brothers have been accused of soliciting young women into marriage, only to force them to do cam shows.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Andrew Tate officially indicted Andrew Tate officially indicted https://t.co/1hZQsUVdeQ

The brothers have been charged with the assault of seven women, and the older Tate brother is said to have r**ped one of them. The younger one, Tristan has been charged with inciting others to violence. Two female associates of the Tate brothers have also been named in the chargesheet. If indicted, the brotherly duo could face up to anywhere between 15 and 20 years of prison time.

Andrew Tate and his younger brother have vehemently denied all charges, and have continued to post on social media declaring their innocence and accusing 'The Matrix' of coming after them and their assets. The brothers, who were pro-kickboxers who gained virality after preaching masculinity and shilling Hustler's University, a venture largely seen as a multi-level marketing scheme - from which they made millions.

