Tristan Tate reacts to Candace Owens quitting Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire amid raging antisemitism controversy

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate has weighed in on the recent news of political commentator Candace Owens parting ways with The Daily Wire, a media company co-founded by Ben Shapiro.

Tate took to social media where he shared that he was coming off a lot of posts where pictures of Owens and Shapiro were placed side-by-side as if they were scheduled to compete in a fight. 'The Talisman' then poked fun at Shapiro, claiming that the 40-year-old would not stand a chance in a fight against Owens.

"Everybody posting these photos like it's some sort of MMA/Boxing matchup. That would be absolutely ridiculous. It if were a physical fight, eevrybody knows Ben wouldn't stand a chance [against Candace Owens]."

The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing uploaded a post on 'X' announcing that the media organization had cut ties with Owens.

Although the official reason is not yet known, it is believed that Owens' exit was a result of her anti-semitic comments and a strained relationship with Shapiro.

On several occasions, Owens has spoken about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The 34-year-old recently uploaded a post on social media where she criticized the United States' support for Israel.

"My crime, is that I don't believe American taxpayers should have to pay for Israel's wars or the wars of any other country. I will not change my mind. So, the question is, what will you do to me next? The world is watching."

Shapiro, who is Jewish, slammed Owens' for her comments and called her behaviour disgraceful'.

"The question is about Candace Owens, I think her behaviour during this has been disgraceful. Without a doubt, it has been absolutely disgraceful... Yeah, she still works for my company... I think her faus sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous... Everybdy can see the moves that she's making and the things that she's saying and I find it disreputable."

