Tristan Tate says he was stalked by DIICOT agents after first club appearance in over a year, fans react

Tristan Tate's ongoing legal battle continues to unfold, with the latest incident involving his first club appearance in over a year and the presence of Romanian law enforcement.

Taking to social media, Tate expressed frustration over the incident, sparking mixed reactions from his fans. In a post on X, Tristan described his night out:

"So I went to a club for the first time in over a year. It was basically the same as always apart from the fact that 3 DIICOT agents were standing next to my table all night pretending to have fun. Total waste of resources and the tax money of hard working Romanians. Losers."

As expected, this statement fueled responses from his followers criticizing DIICOT:

"😂 DIICOT are some clowns. How long can this go on for? If you can arrest someone in the US on assumptions and then investigate their life, I can only imagine how many more people will be in jail."

Others chimed in with similar sentiments, writing:

"Losers. DIICOT"

"Should've invited them to party with you like i did with DHS 😂😂 Agents like to party too"

"Tristan you know, you're really trying to live like this, many would've broken. Let the man breathe."

Tristan and Andrew Tate have been embroiled in legal issues since December 2022, facing human trafficking charges and asset seizures. However, a Bucharest court recently ruled in their favor, deeming the seizure unjustified due to insufficient evidence.

Tristan Tate weigh-ins on online controversy questioning Dricus du Plessis' heritage

Controversial social media influencer Tristan Tate entered the discourse surrounding newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, defending the South African fighter against critics questioning his African heritage.

'Stillknocks' recently clinched the middleweight title by defeating Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297, marking him as the first South African UFC champion. Despite this historic achievement, a debate ensued regarding Du Plessis' true heritage and legacy in the months leading up to the fight.

Tate addressed the controversy, condemning those who questioned the fighter's African identity. Taking to 'X,' he wrote:

"Saying @dricusduplessis isn’t African because he’s white is super racist. He’s African and so is Elon, do none of you know basic history? shut the f**k up."

