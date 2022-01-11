Troy Worthen explains why bantamweight is one of the deepest weight classes in the world right now

If you’re a fighter who loves competition like Troy Worthen, then it’s a great time to be part of the bantamweight division.

‘Pretty Boy’ may have experienced the first two losses of his career over his last two fights, but it hasn’t shaken his confidence. Worthen thinks both fights could have gone either way. He also understands that these are just the challenges he constantly has to face because the level of competition in the division is that high.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Sanford MMA recruit had this to say when asked if bantamweight is the best division in the promotion right now:

“I think it’s hard to argue that we’re not. I think we’re definitely the deepest. I would say for the top five, it’s the only division in ONE where it’s not enough. I think you need a top 10 for the bantamweight division because everybody’s so good. I could name off ten guys right now who deserve a ranking, and anybody could beat anybody on any given night. I definitely think that bantamweight’s probably the hardest division in ONE right now and it’s exciting for me.”

With the wealth of talent the division has across promotions, Troy Worthen went on to offer his thoughts on why it’s as deep as it is right now:

“Bantamweight is one of the deepest weight classes, not just in ONE Championship, but the entire world. There’s other sports for big guys. Some of the top athletes go to play American football or soccer or baseball and all these different sports. There’s not really top athletic sports for smaller guys, it’s just fighting. So we have all the top athletes in the bantamweight and featherweight and flyweight divisions. That’s our crème dela crème of sporting so you’re having the best athletes in these divisions.”

Troy Worthen is "#WarREADY" for Shuya Kamikubo

On January 14, Troy Worthen will try to resume his climb to the top as he takes on Shuya Kamikubo at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

On his Instagram page, the American posted a picture of their matchup and said that he is '#WarREADY' for his upcoming bout.

Kamikubo is riding an eight-fight win streak, with his last loss coming way back in 2015. Troy Worthen believes that breaking the Japanese fighter's impressive win streak can get him right back in the mix for the division’s top prize.

