"You could be the new Hulk Hogan" - True Geordie heaps high praise on Logan Paul's WWE performance

Logan Paul is a jack of all trades. He is a YouTube superstar who has successfully pursued a career in different industries, including boxing and professional wrestling. According to fellow YouTuber True Geordie, Paul could be “the new Hulk Hogan.”

Paul recently visited the United Kingdom to promote his new energy drink, “Prime.” During his stay, he was interviewed by British YouTube personality True Geordie. In the interaction, he spoke about various topics and called out different individuals from combat sports, such as Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor, and Floyd Mayweather.

At one point, True Geordie suggested that Logan Paul’s debut performance in the WWE ring was great. According to the Brit, Paul should consider signing a deal with the promotion as its audience will elevate him to a new level of stardom.

Logan Paul responded by explaining what he was trying to accomplish at WrestleMania 38 in his tag-team matchup with The Miz against Rey Mysterio Jr and his son Dominik. He also revealed what will determine if he’ll be seen in the professional wrestling ring again.

“Number one objective was to deliver, right? It’s up to the fans, dude. I don’t give a f**k what I want to do. If fans don’t like me, or do like me, that’s gonna [determine] whether I will come back or not. Turns out, may have a little meat on this bone."

True Geordie was quick to admit that he considers Logan Paul the modern incarnation of Hulk Hogan:

“This so much potential for you in this… You could be the new Hulk Hogan.”

Watch the podcast episode below:

Hulk Hogan is arguably the best known name in professional wrestling history. He was a box office attraction who was largely responsible for the boom in popularity in the 80s and one of the pillars of its success in the 90s, especially after forming a notorious New World Order stable back in 1996.

Logan Paul’s history with WWE is a short one

Paul made a few WWE appearances prior to his in-ring debut at the WrestleMania 38.

He first appeared on the April 2, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown. He was a guest of Sami Zayn, who invited him to accompany him for his WrestleMania 37 match against Kevin Owens. Paul was present at ringside during the matchup and celebrated with Owens, who defeated his former friend, only to be floored by a stunner from the Canadian pro wrestler.

He reappeared on the September 3 edition of WWE Smackdown to help Baron Corbin attack Kevin Owens.

On the February 21, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Paul would team up with The Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul and The Miz emerged victorious at WrestleMania 38, but after the bell, the former WWE champion attacked the YouTube personality.

