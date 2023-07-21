"True menace to the society" - Islam Makhachev amuses fans trying to have a full-on fight on horseback

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev trying to fight on horseback has left fans amused.

In a recently shared video on Instagram, the Dagestani was seen on horseback. Makhachev tried to make things a bit more fun as he called out a man on a different horse to a fight. Despite the man declining to fight, the UFC lightweight champion was seen insisting before turning away with his horse. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the same, fans have filled the comment section of the post with hilarious reactions. Take a look at some of them below:

"Another true menace to the society"

"Islam is extremely likeable man, it's his dang fans that are in his way tbh"

"1,000 years ago this exact gentleman would be riding horseback to pillage your village"

"Bro wants to fight everyone but the fighters in his own weight class"

"I'm crying at Khabib emerging from the mist to evaluate the situation."

"Livin the best life, guy rides bikes n horses doesn't take offense from opponents humble like an innocent kid yet a fierce fighter, very likable indeed"

"*Sees chance for horse mounted combat* 'let's fight brother' lmao"

"Islam is funny af man"

"I never seen a goat ride a horse"

"That's low key badass"

"Wonder what they're hunting"

"Islam with the camo horseback riding"

Fan reactions

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch official of UFC 294

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his UFC lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira in a highly anticipated rematch. The bout will go down at UFC 294 on October 21st in Abu Dhabi. The news was confirmed by Dana White who took to social media and said:

"We had it done. Abu Dhabi, UFC 294 on Saturday, October 21st, the main event - Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title in the rematch against Charles Oliveira."

The two had their first fight inside the octagon last year in October when Islam Makhachev won the bout via second-round submission. Since then, both of them have fought just once. While Makhachev fought Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year and defended his belt in a closely contested win, Oliveira was in action against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last month.