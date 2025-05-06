"Truly an all-time great" - Fans marvel at Thai legend Nong-O Hama's display of utter tenacity against Kongthoranee

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama closed out ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2, with the performance of a lifetime against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

Nong-O entered the bout with a chip on his shoulder after losing to Kongthoranee this past February via split decision, and he made the latter feel every bit of his frustration in their second go-around.

Though he had an insane output in the first round, the Muay Thai legend had to survive Kongthoranee's blistering comeback in the second round, wherein he got wobbled multiple times.

Rewatch the brutal sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

This turned out to be the Sor Sommai affiliate's last gasp at a victory as Nong-O produced a violent storm of offense in the third round to win via unanimous decision.

Fans applauded the 38-year-old for surviving the Kongthoranee sequence in the comments section, writing:

"I'm so happy for Nong-O what a legendary performance, he looked 25 again. Incredible, truly an all time great."

"Nong-o is such a warrior for surviving that storm."

"One of the fastest paced bangers of a fight I've seen in a long time. Back to back full effort strikes 🔥"

"How Nong O dont goes down after that? 😲🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.

Nong-O acknowledges Kongthoranee's improved power in rematch

It might have appeared that Nong-O easily shrugged off Kongthoranee's strikes during their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31, though that could not be any farther from the truth.

In the post-fight interview with ONE athlete-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson, the Evolve MMA representative said:

"He's more stronger in this fight. But it didn't matter to me because every day, we train hard."

