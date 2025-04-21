"Trump needs to get that pardon issued ASAP" - Fans react to Joe Rogan's eye-opening take on Cain Velasquez arrest on podcast with Ilia Topuria

Joe Rogan recently had former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. One of the highlights of the conversation was when the two discussed the recent sentencing of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Velasquez, known to be one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history, was sentenced to a five-year prison after being charged with attempted murder back in 2022. The American Kickboxing Academy alumnus was involved in a chaotic car chase and allegedly shot at a man who is alleged to have molested the heavyweight champ's son.

Much of the MMA world and beyond found the actions of the MMA champion and loving father to be justified, and that the sentence was harsh. Rogan said:

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This guy molested his son. Multiple times. I don't know how many times but he did what every father would have done. If you're not a father, you do not understand the murderous rage you would have if some man molested your baby. You don't understand."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:58):

Ad

Fans echoed Rogan's sentiments, with @BillyTheTrap saying:

"Trump needs to get that pardon issued ASAP"

Meanwhile, @diaryofamadhillbilly2217 said:

"That's not temporary insanity, that's righteous indignation."

Comments on the video. [Image credit: JRE Clips on YouTube]

Here are more comments:

Ad

More comments on the video. [Image credit: JRE Clips on YouTube]

Joe Rogan on Cain Velasquez's attempted murder charge: "If he k*lled that guy, the world would be better off"

According to Rogan, the judge claimed that his hands were tied and that he had to give Cain Velasquez a sentence. He tried to give the former champion the minimum sentence - five years - instead of the original 30 years the prosecution was pushing for.

Ad

The reasoning behind this was because Velasquez fired at the victim and his father while driving a moving vehicle, largely endangering the lives of multiple civilians and bystanders at the scene.

However, to the 57-year-old podcaster, had Velasquez hit his mark and k*lled the alleged molester, it wouldn't be such a bad thing. Rogan said:

"The guy [Velasquez] was in a murderous rage for a good reason. For a good reason. Of course. And if he k*lled that guy, the world would be better off. That's my feeling. A guy like that walking around and molesting children should be dead. That's just my feeling." [2:38 onwards in the aforementioned video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.