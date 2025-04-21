"Trump needs to get that pardon issued ASAP" - Fans react to Joe Rogan's eye-opening take on Cain Velasquez arrest on podcast with Ilia Topuria

Joe Rogan recently had former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. One of the highlights of the conversation was when the two discussed the recent sentencing of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.
Velasquez, known to be one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history, was sentenced to a five-year prison after being charged with attempted murder back in 2022. The American Kickboxing Academy alumnus was involved in a chaotic car chase and allegedly shot at a man who is alleged to have molested the heavyweight champ's son.
Much of the MMA world and beyond found the actions of the MMA champion and loving father to be justified, and that the sentence was harsh. Rogan said:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"This guy molested his son. Multiple times. I don't know how many times but he did what every father would have done. If you're not a father, you do not understand the murderous rage you would have if some man molested your baby. You don't understand."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:58):
Fans echoed Rogan's sentiments, with @BillyTheTrap saying:
"Trump needs to get that pardon issued ASAP"
Meanwhile, @diaryofamadhillbilly2217 said:
"That's not temporary insanity, that's righteous indignation."
Here are more comments:
Joe Rogan on Cain Velasquez's attempted murder charge: "If he k*lled that guy, the world would be better off"
According to Rogan, the judge claimed that his hands were tied and that he had to give Cain Velasquez a sentence. He tried to give the former champion the minimum sentence - five years - instead of the original 30 years the prosecution was pushing for.
The reasoning behind this was because Velasquez fired at the victim and his father while driving a moving vehicle, largely endangering the lives of multiple civilians and bystanders at the scene.
However, to the 57-year-old podcaster, had Velasquez hit his mark and k*lled the alleged molester, it wouldn't be such a bad thing. Rogan said:
"The guy [Velasquez] was in a murderous rage for a good reason. For a good reason. Of course. And if he k*lled that guy, the world would be better off. That's my feeling. A guy like that walking around and molesting children should be dead. That's just my feeling." [2:38 onwards in the aforementioned video]