"Truth hurts" - Claressa Shields doubles down on 'Cris Cyborg cannot box' comments

Claressa Shields recently weighed in on a possible boxing bout against Cris Cyborg and doubled down on the women's MMA legend's chances should they compete in the ring.

Shields is coming off her hard-fought split decision win over Kelsey DeSantis this past weekend at the historic PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia. The women's boxing champion received some criticism online, especially from Cyborg, who has been open about wanting to fight her in a 147-pound bout.

During her appearance on The MMA Hour, Shields shared her thoughts on Cyborg's abilities as a boxer and didn't hold back as she noted that it would be an easy fight for her. She mentioned that she got the better of the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion when they sparred in the past, which resulted in them never sparring since.

MMA Fighting posted the 28-year-old's comments about the Brazilian to their Instagram account, which caught the attention of the MMA and boxing community. Shields then doubled down on the comments she made while speaking to Ariel Helwani as she commented that she was speaking the truth about Cyborg:

"Truth hurts! Cris can’t beat in a boxing match."

Shields' comment regarding Cyborg [Image courtesy: @mmafighting and @claressashields - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Shields' comments will result in the PFL strongly considering a bout between her and Cyborg in either MMA, boxing, or mixed rules in the future.

What did Claressa Shields say about Cris Cyborg?

Claressa Shields recently blasted Cris Cyborg and claimed that the reigning Bellator featherweight champion didn't want to fight her in a boxing match after she found somebody willing to offer a lucrative payday to make it happen.

During the aforementioned appearance, Shields recounted a sparring session with Cyborg and mentioned that she purposely held back and was still able to have her way with the women's MMA legend:

"When I sparred against Cris Cyborg in 2018, I took it easy on her...The first and second round, I beat the sh*t outta Cris Cyborg. She cannot box, okay...Cris Cyborg got power in MMA cause you got all different arts you could use. In boxing, Cris Cyborg, she can't mess with me on the that I'm sick with the flu."

