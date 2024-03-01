"Try to do that with Neeraj" - Fans react as Jake Paul recreates 'Gotcha Hat' with opponent Ryan Bourland during faceoff"

Jake Paul has reverted to his old habits, and fans were not supportive.

In a Feb. 29 face-off with Ryan Bourland, Paul attempted to re-create his old 'Gotcha hat' gimmick by stealing the cap of his upcoming opponent. Bourland did not react as Paul threw the boxer's covering into the crowd.

Paul posted a video of the face-off to social media, captioning his interaction:

"Gotcha hat Pt. 2 🧢🤣"

'The Problem Child' attempted to reference his viral interaction with Floyd Mayweather Jr. when the social media star snatched the cap off the former boxer after a heated exchange.

Fans were less than enthused with the latest edition of 'Gotcha hat,' expressing their feelings about Paul's immaturity in the comments.

Referencing an old rumor of Paul allegedly considering Neeraj Goyat as a potential opponent, one comment read:

"Try to do that with Neeraj"

While some focused on the lack of a reaction from Bourland, many others also mentioned the Indian boxer.

Other comments included:

"Yo he got so sad lmao"

"So childish"

"Fake Paul << his father (Neeraj Goyat)"

"His opponent just clocked off from his Uber Eats job"

"Incredibly unfunny"

Jake Paul enters March 2 as a historic favorite in upcoming bout with Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul has been the betting favorite in each of his nine fights but has a historically large number next to his name ahead of a matchup with Ryan Bourland.

As a 25-1 favorite, Paul is the largest favorite of his career against the 35-year-old North Dakota resident.

The odds significantly favor Paul to win by knockout, with the fighter's knockout prop at an astonishing -700 line.

Though never competing on a large platform, Bourland has enjoyed a lengthy boxing career at 17-2.