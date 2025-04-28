“Trying to come up with some new stuff” - Tye Ruotolo has a few surprises up his sleeve for Dante Leon

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, found himself having a downtime longer than expected after injuring his knee in the middle of last year. He, however, made sure that apart from recovering he also worked on his game.

Ad

The Atos standout shared this in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his return to action on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ruotolo relayed that along with his rehabilitation he also did research to come up with new things in his arsenal for his eventual return. The 22-year-old American champion said:

"I was doing a little bit of research for sure and just a lot of drilling. Just trying to come up with some new stuff, some new entries. And, yeah, I'm excited to start exercising them for sure."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tye Ruotolo got injured back in August in a competition outside of ONE Championship. The injury kept him out for the rest of 2024 and well into the new year.

Meanwhile, at ONE Fight Night 31, he will defend the welterweight submission grappling world title against Canadian challenger Dante Leon.

It will be the co-headlining match of the event, which is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Ad

Tye Ruotolo grateful for opportunities under ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo is in his third year competing in ONE Championship and is grateful for the many opportunities made available to him.

Ruotolo expressed his appreciation for the "Home of Martial Arts" in an interview with Combat Sports Today, highlighting how jiu-jitsu fighters like him have found a great platform to showcase what they can do in the organization. He said:

Ad

"They're giving us the best and most opportunities. And I'm really, really grateful [for] where we're at."

Check out Tye Ruotolo's comments below:

Since coming on board with ONE Championship in 2022, Tye Ruotolo has become one of the promotion's noted faces in submission grappling. He has been undefeated in seven matches to date while becoming the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion along the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.