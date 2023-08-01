"Tuck jumps, burpees, avoid sugar, and f*ck girls" - When YouTuber Bradley Martyn exposed Andrew Tate for selling hilariously flawed fitness program

Andrew Tate is widely known for his highly unconventional methods of amassing wealth, achieving popularity among women, and being a self-reliant man.

As a retired kickboxer, he has transitioned into the role of a controversial influencer, gaining significant fame in recent times. His distinctive outlook on life is vividly reflected in his fitness regimen, which serves as a mere reflection of his unique perspective.

In the past, Andrew Tate claimed that he maintains his lean, muscular physique through a unique diet and workout regimen. He minimizes carbs, eliminates added sugars, and often eats just once a day, despite occasional indulgences like smoking and drinking.

Tate's workout plan includes tuck jumps and burpees, which he performs at home to avoid traditional gyms. However, in a retrospective compilation of his past videos discussing his fitness approach, Tate openly admits to not being a strong advocate of conventional gym workouts.

Surprisingly, he confesses to never having tested his physical strength through exercises like the bench press. Tate also boldly stated that he follows a fitness program that involves just twenty-five minutes of exercise each day, utilizing equipment worth about $50.

In a departure from typical fitness influencers, Andrew Tate proudly declares his unconventional habits, indulging in KFC and other junk foods while regularly imbibing vodka.

Prominent YouTube fitness influencer Bradley Martyn exposed Tate's fitness program in the past, calling it flawed. According to him:

"I thought he was against comfort. Wasn't that like his whole thing? It's cap [false]. I imagine his workout is this. He smokes a fat cigar, walks into his house, and he's like, 'Bi*ch, where's the body counter on your fu*king head? We need to end the problems in the world'... And then he does like three pushups, stands up, probably takes a shot of some really expensive liquor, and then he leaves in his fu*king Bugatti and speeds away and he's like, 'Fu*k the gym, bodybuilding is for losers.'"

Martyn added:

"This is hilarious. So basically you've got tuck jumps, burpees, and he avoids excess sugar. He does nothing else besides this and f**k girls. I knew that was going to be on the routine dude."

A tale of contradictions: Andrew Tate's fitness hypocrisy explained

Andrew Tate's fitness advice faces severe scrutiny, all thanks to his recent tweet. Despite advocating for self-reliance and unconventional approaches, Tate's fitness routines raise eyebrows and accusations of inconsistency.

In a recent tweet, Tate lauded the gym as an affordable and healthy activity, emphasizing its cost-effectiveness and numerous benefits. However, this newfound praise starkly contrasts his past claims, where he disparaged traditional gyms and proudly endorsed his at-home workout routine, involving tuck jumps and burpees.

Andrew Tate recently wrote on Twitter:

"The gym is perhaps the cheapest possible hourly activity money can buy. 100 bucks a month and you can go for 3, 4, even 5 hours a day? 100 bucks a month wouldn’t buy you 5 hours a day in any restaurant, cinema, club, bar etc. Cheap. Healthy. And some people STILL don’t go."

The sharp contrast in Andrew Tate's fitness advice over time hints towards a lack of authenticity and credibility, given his actions deviate from the principles he advocates.

This revelation raises questions about the genuineness of his proclaimed dedication to fitness and casts doubts on the effectiveness of his unconventional approach.