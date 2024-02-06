Tucker Carlson’s explanation for interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin triggers response from Tate brothers

Tucker Carlson is sitting down for a chat with Vladimir Putin and the Tate brothers have had their say on the platforming of the controversial Russian figurehead amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In an excerpt from a nearly four-and-a-half-minute video posted to his personal X account, Carlson said:

"Not a single western journalist has bothered interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin. Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now. They've never heard his voice, that's wrong."

Carlson added:

"Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they're implicated in. We have the right to tell them about it because we're Americans too. Freedom of speech is our birthright. We were born with the right to say what we believe. That right cannot be taken away no matter who is in the White House but they're trying anyway."

Responding to the conservative news pundit, Andrew Tate kept his thoughts on the matter succinct when he stated:

"G"

Tristan Tate, via his X account, also had his say on Carlson's recent clip when he quipped:

"Pray for Tucker Carlson. American hero."

Check out the clip of Carlson explaining why he's interviewing Putin below

Tucker Carlson' connection with UFC

Tucker Carlson has definitely had a certain mixed martial arts presence on his show Tucker Carlson Uncensored in recent times.

Dana White has been platformed by Carlson before. White has passionately defended Bud Light on the 54-year-old's platform following news of the beer company's sponsorship deal re-emerging with the MMA leader after the Dylan Mulvaney situation that caused some to stray from purchasing BL.

Bryce Mitchell, who has a particular flavor of government distrust, has spoken with Carlson multiple times over the years on what the featherweight fighter believes. Mitchell has stated an early appearance on Carlson's show allowed him to meet his wife and 'Thug Nasty' stated they even named their child after Carlson.

Colby Covington also sat down with the right-wing media personality around his media cycle for his UFC 296 welterweight title bid vs Leon Edwards last December.

Also, the California native took part in a strange entrance at UFC 295 in New York with Donald Trump, Kid Rock, and the aforementioned White.