  • Tulsi Gabbard reacts as Joe Rogan updates his Instagram bio after being accused by ABC show host of believing in dragons

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Nov 22, 2024 21:45 GMT
Tulsi Gabbard (left) reacted to Joe Rogan (right) changing his Instagram bio. [Image credit: @tulsigabbard, @joerogan on Instagram, Joe Rogan Experience on YouTube]
One of the things people love about Joe Rogan as a prominent media personality is how much he doesn't care what everyone thinks of him - especially those who identify themselves as his detractors. Case in point, The View's Joy Behar recently accused the MMA commentator and stand-up comic of believing in mythical creatures.

Rogan's response is classic Rogan: he leaned into it. This is why you can't truly insult stand-up comedians. It's like beating a master with his own moves. Joe Rogan posted a screenshot of a report on Behar's outrageous comments on him, with the caption:

"Updated my bio."
The report said:

"NEWS: The View's Joy Behar says people like their show because they tell the truth, unlike "dragon believer" Joe Rogan. Lmao. Whoopi Goldberg later chimed in & claimed conservatives on X are bullying people off the platform and that and that Elon Musk is the real Vice President."

Sure enough, the podcasting pioneer updated his Instagram bio:

Joe Rogan&#039;s Instagram bio. [Image credit: @joerogan on Instagram]
Newly nominated Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard commented on Rogan's post with:

"😂😂😂😂 literally laughed out loud at this one"
Tulsi Gabbard&#039;s comment. [Image credit: @joerogan on Instagram]
Joe Rogan on dealing with detractors and haters: "You're not supposed to be taking in the opinion of the world"

Back in 2022, Joe Rogan made a rare guest appearance on another person's podcast. In an episode of the Lex Fridman podcast, Rogan discussed a few things about his career and his sudden rise to relevancy during the pandemic.

Fridman mentioned how he was concerned for Rogan's mental and emotional health when the MMA commentator had waves and waves of criticism come down on him for various things he's said in the past - from using the N-word to accusations of misinformation to having a diverse set of controversial guests.

When asked how he dealt with all of it, Joe Rogan cited using psilocybin mushrooms and working out as effective ways to center his mind and fortify his sense of resilience. He also mentioned a key thing that he did:

"I kept doing shows. I kept doing stand-up. I ignored everything. I didn't read any of it. 100%. I ignored it all."

He added:

"I don't ever let [my wife] read negative articles to me. I don't want them. I don't care. That's a person's opinion. [If] you take a person's opinion and you write it down, doesn't give it any more relevance...They don't like me, whatever. I don't want to read it. I don't want to absorb it. I don't even know them. Especially if I'm not there. And especially if it's biased and it's not an objective opinion of me...But I shouldn't absorb that. I shouldn't take that in. You're not supposed to to be taking in the opinion of the world."

Listen to more of Rogan's words here (11:37):

Edited by Gerard Crispin
