Tulsi Gabbard shares two-word reaction to promo of Kill Tony filmed at Joe Rogan's Comedy Mothership

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was seemingly impressed by the promo of Kill Tony featuring voiceovers from comedians Tony Hinchcliffe and Joe Rogan.

Hinchcliffe recently signed a deal with Netflix to bring three comedy specials to the premium streaming platform. As such, Joe Rogan and the standup comedy show's social media channels shared the promo, which was filmed at the Comedy Mothership.

Gabbard, a former Democrat-turned-Republican, shared a two-word reaction after watching the promo.

"So good," Gabbard wrote.

Screenshot of comments [Image Source @killtonyshow on Instagram]

In the promo, Hinchcliffe shared the hows and whys of the creation of the standup comedy show, which has garnered a huge fan following. Interestingly, the 40-year-old drew inspiration from a popular Quentin Tarantino movie.

"I love comedy so much. I live it and breathe it. And, So, my favorite thing is to tell them everything that I know. You know, Kill Tony is, it's actually modeled after Kill Bill, which is like training assassins. That was the original idea of the name behind it," Hinchcliffe said.

Check out Tony Hinchcliffe's comments below:

The 40-year-old wanted to train comedians, akin to how assassins were trained in the Kill Bill film series. With the platform, Hinchcliffe believes that aspiring comedians could showcase their talent and make their future better.

Joe Rogan agrees with Tony Hinchcliffe's views on Kill Tony

UFC commentator Joe Rogan bought the building, which he later renamed Comedy Mothership, in 2022. With the help of Richard Weiss, an acclaimed architect from Austin, Rogan turned the building into the standup comedy destination, which also hosts Kill Tony.

Rogan is a big fan of the show, often making appearances on it. In the show, aspiring comedians get 60 seconds to show their talent before getting roasted by the host and guest hosts.

In the aforementioned promo video of Kill Tony, Joe Rogan spoke highly of the standup comedy show, believing it has the potential to make superstars from aspiring comedians.

"You really get a chance to see people emerge. You know, they emerge out of Kill Tony, and they have real careers. I think it's the best launching pad for beginning comics that's ever existed. I don't think there is anything like it. You can become famous on the show. And it's the anchor of comedy in Austin. It's the anchor of comedy, really, in the country," Joe Rogan said.

Despite its popularity, the show also has its detractors. Moreover, 'Kill Tony' came under fire when Tony Hinchcliffe allegedly made offensive comments about Puerto Rico during a Donald Trump rally ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

