Tulsi Gabbard, Theo Von, Jon Anik, and others react as UFC reporter Megan Olivi announces pregnancy with husband Joseph Benavidez [Photo]

The MMA community recently came together to celebrate UFC reporter Megan Olivi announcing her pregnancy with husband Joseph Benavidez. While Olivi is an integral part of the UFC's broadcasting team, Benavidez is a veteran of the flyweight division and has fought for the 125-pound title multiple times.

In an Instagram post, Olivi shared a picture of them sitting on a bench with their pet dog while Benavidez held up a newspaper with a big and bold headline that said:

"Baby Benavidez is on the way!"

The MMA community soon flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple, with stars like Theo Von and Tulsi Gabbard wishing them the very best.

Von posted a one-word message for the couple, stating:

"Amen!"

Gabbard wrote:

"Congratulations!!!"

UFC commentator Jon Anik wrote:

"Congratulations! Wicked happy for you guys!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @meganolivi on Instagram

When Megan Olivi shared her thoughts on the UFC pound-for-pound debate

Last year, Megan Olivi weighed in on the discussion surrounding the UFC pound-for-pound P4P king.

While many believe that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev deserves to be the No.1 P4P fighter, UFC CEO Dana White believed for a long time that heavyweight king Jon Jones should replace the Dagestani fighter at the top of the list.

White stood his ground on Jones being the P4P best fighter over Makhachev for several months before conceding that the lightweight king deserved the spot after his short-notice title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Olivi shared her two cents on the matter and said:

"I don't put that much talk into the rankings in general anymore. From pound-for-pound to each division, I feel like there are always all these different arguments. Sometimes, really odd things happen... I think when we're having athletes fight twice in eight weeks, and then we're having other people not fight for an entire calendar year, it's kind of tricky. Do they keep that spot?"

Catch Megan Olivi's comments below (29:53):

