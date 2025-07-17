Turki Alalshikh claims Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event will have 20+ undercard fights over three days, fans react: "It's combat Coachella"

Turki Alalshikh has big plans for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event. Saudi Arabia's Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority recently shared some stunning details about the event, which sent many boxing fans into a frenzy.

Ad

Alvarez and Crawford are set to throw down in an undisputed super middleweight title fight in September at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ahead of their exciting showdown, co-promoter Alalshikh recently sent fans reeling with a surprising revelation about the undercard and length of the event. He said:

"The undercard, it will be between two or three days. We have now reached more than 20 fights to do on the undercard. 95% of this card is talent and people from around the world who have a very big chance to become stars in the future. [Thursday, Friday] and then Saturday."

Ad

Trending

After @HappyPunch shared a clip of Alalshikh's statements via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Turki’s not throwing an event — he’s throwing a festival. Three days, 20+ fights? This isn’t boxing anymore, it’s combat Coachella."

Another fan wrote:

"This not WWE."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

Terence Crawford explains pursuing a Canelo Alvarez fight while lauding the Mexican boxing superstar

Last month, Terence Crawford explained why he wanted to add a Canelo Alvarez fight to his resume. The Nebraska native explained that he considered the Mexican pugilist among the icons of the sport, and this was his opportunity to compete against "an all-time great" like him.

Ad

Speaking at a pre-fight presser, 'Bud' addressed calling out the reigning super middleweight champion and explained why he agreed to move up two weight classes to fight him. He said:

"I called out Canelo because he is the last great fighter amongst the era that surpassed us. The Floyd, the Pacquiao, the De la Hoya... We both came up in that era, and he was right there with those fighters and he got the chance to fight the Miguel Cottos, the Floyd Mayweathers... I wasn't able to get those mega fights. So this is my mega fight. This is my moment. That's the reason why I want to fight an all-time great like Canelo."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.