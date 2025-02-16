Turki Alalshikh wins fans over with firm stance on WBA teasing return of the 15-round rule in boxing: "The Muhammed Ali Act is in place for a reason"

Fans rallied behind Turki Alalshikh as he criticized the proposal to return to 15-round boxing matches, emphasizing the importance of athletes' health. The topic gained attention recently, as WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza suggested that the organization might experiment with 15-round fights.

Ad

In an interview with The Ring Magazine, Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabian minister and chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, rejected the idea of reintroducing 15-round boxing matches, stating:

"No, I don't support this idea in any way. This is bad for a fighter's health, and I would never be in favor of fights going back to 15 rounds. In my opinion, even a 12 round fight could be too much for a fighter's health, but 15 rounds is out of the question. A 15 round fight should never be allowed to happen." [H/T The Ring Magazine]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans took to the comments section of The Ring's post on X to share their thoughts on Alalshikh's statement. Most praised him for prioritizing the health of fighters. However, others suggested that ideas like returning to 15-round fights highlight the need for the historic Muhammad Ali Act.

Enacted in 2000, the act aims to protect boxers' rights and combat exploitative practices within the sport. It has helped address issues such as coercive contracts in the boxing community.

Ad

One fan commented:

"I agree. The Muhammed Ali act is in place for a reason. We can't just forget that."

Another fan wrote:

"100%. He's a smart man."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Boxing title fights were originally scheduled for 15 rounds, but this was reduced to 12 rounds following the tragic death of boxer Kim Duk-koo. He passed away due to injuries sustained during his 14th-round knockout loss to Ray Mancini in 1982. A recent article published in the Independent highlights studies suggesting that boxers may be at greater risk of long-term health issues after the 12th round.

Ad

Notable personalities from the combat sports community, such as Lou Dibella and Luke Thomas have also criticized the idea of going back to 15-round boxing matches.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.