  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Turki is making whatever comes to mind a reality" - Fans blown away as Ring Magazine announces card featuring Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and others

"Turki is making whatever comes to mind a reality" - Fans blown away as Ring Magazine announces card featuring Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and others

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Feb 28, 2025 21:28 GMT
Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia - Source: Getty
Ryan Garcia (middle) will be featured on a unique New York-based card that also showcases Devin Haney as well as Teofimo Lopez [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will be among the two prominent names set to compete on a Ring Magazine card set for the Spring in quite the unique spot. The Turki Alalshikh-owned Ring Magazine is preparing to promote an event, in collaboration with video game group SNK, featuring the tagline 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' which is set for May 2 in New York.

Ad

Three blockbuster boxing bouts are set to transpire in Times Square, with Teofimo Lopez versus Arnold Barboza Jr. being one of the three bouts set for this succinct yet star power heavy card.

While Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are on this event have a long-standing rivalry, they will be clashing with two different combatants. Garcia will be taking on Rolando Romero while Haney will step into the ring against Jose Carlos Ramirez.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the announcement for the Times Square boxing mega-event below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

X users made their thoughts known when responding to the announcement tweet from the official Ring Magazine account as a sizable tweet thread quickly built up.

@_SchuZ_ said:

"Turki is making whatever comes to mind a reality right now. It's one of the craziest things to see."

@PrabhhSingh stated:

"Garcia, Haney and Teofimo on the same card holy [fire emoji]"

@ProBoxingFans quipped:

Ad
"What a venue"
[Images courtesy: @ringmagazine tweet thread on X]
[Images courtesy: @ringmagazine tweet thread on X]

Check out the announcement for this Times Square boxing mega-event below

Ad
Ad

Ryan Garcia's big return and the storylines for this card

As Ryan Garcia enters the ring against Rolando Romero, he will have been outside the ring for over a year.

The 26-year-old last fought against another pugilist on this intriguing New York card as he threw down with Devin Haney last April. The fight between Garcia and Haney saw the former secure multiple knockdowns en route to an initial decision victory. In the aftermath of the bout, Garcia was found to have failed a pair of drug tests for ostarine, which overturned the initial verdict to a no contest.

Ad

Haney has also not competed since that April clash with Garcia. While he regained his undefeated professional boxing record, many feel like the former WBC super lightweight champion has a lot to prove here. Notably, Haney will go up another weight category against Jose Carlos Ramirez here as he is set to compete at welterweight.

Also, Teofimo Lopez will be defending his WBO super lightweight title in his outing against Arnold Barboza Jr.

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी