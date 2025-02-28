Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will be among the two prominent names set to compete on a Ring Magazine card set for the Spring in quite the unique spot. The Turki Alalshikh-owned Ring Magazine is preparing to promote an event, in collaboration with video game group SNK, featuring the tagline 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' which is set for May 2 in New York.

Three blockbuster boxing bouts are set to transpire in Times Square, with Teofimo Lopez versus Arnold Barboza Jr. being one of the three bouts set for this succinct yet star power heavy card.

While Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are on this event have a long-standing rivalry, they will be clashing with two different combatants. Garcia will be taking on Rolando Romero while Haney will step into the ring against Jose Carlos Ramirez.

Check out the announcement for the Times Square boxing mega-event below:

X users made their thoughts known when responding to the announcement tweet from the official Ring Magazine account as a sizable tweet thread quickly built up.

@_SchuZ_ said:

"Turki is making whatever comes to mind a reality right now. It's one of the craziest things to see."

@PrabhhSingh stated:

"Garcia, Haney and Teofimo on the same card holy [fire emoji]"

@ProBoxingFans quipped:

"What a venue"

[Images courtesy: @ringmagazine tweet thread on X]

Ryan Garcia's big return and the storylines for this card

As Ryan Garcia enters the ring against Rolando Romero, he will have been outside the ring for over a year.

The 26-year-old last fought against another pugilist on this intriguing New York card as he threw down with Devin Haney last April. The fight between Garcia and Haney saw the former secure multiple knockdowns en route to an initial decision victory. In the aftermath of the bout, Garcia was found to have failed a pair of drug tests for ostarine, which overturned the initial verdict to a no contest.

Haney has also not competed since that April clash with Garcia. While he regained his undefeated professional boxing record, many feel like the former WBC super lightweight champion has a lot to prove here. Notably, Haney will go up another weight category against Jose Carlos Ramirez here as he is set to compete at welterweight.

Also, Teofimo Lopez will be defending his WBO super lightweight title in his outing against Arnold Barboza Jr.

