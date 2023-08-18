"Turned another one into a fan" - Top UFC welterweight shares DM and brags after winning over a fan who lost a parlay

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad took to Twitter to share an interesting interaction with a fan.

A fan sent him a message directly, and wrote:

"Lowkey i didn't like u because I lost a parlay, but you was funny af at the weight in show today"

Muhammad took a screenshot of the DM, and posted it to his Twitter, alongside the caption:

"Turned another one into a fan"

Check out Belal Muhammad's post here:

The fan was responding to the UFC 292 weigh-in show, as Belal 'Remember the Name' Muhammad joined Daniel Cormier and Din Thomas to preview the fights ahead of the card this weekend.

Muhammad engaged with the questions he was asked, and had a lot to say. He was asked what was more likely, O'Malley scoring a takedown, or Sterling scoring a knockdown. To this, he replied:

"Imma go with Aljo. If Sean is thinking about the takedown, thats when he can get caught."

He was also asked how long it would be before Sterling decides to shoot in for a takedown. He said:

"Sean's been training for a whole year. He's gonna expect it. I think Aljo's gonna come out there. Keep pushing him to the fence. Sean's gonna keep circling, circling, circling."

Belal Muhammad went on to take part in a quiz, as well as answer numerous other questions on the panel. Clearly, this has yielded results and has endeared him to the fans even more.

Check out the UFC 292 weigh-in show here:

Belal Muhammad's next fight to be announced, may wait for UFC 295 to make a decision

Belal Muhammad last fought in May of 2023, when he secured a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender, Gilbert Burns. This has put Muhammad at five consecutive wins.

Given his record and his recent performances, he has a valid claim at being the next in line for a title shot at 170 lbs. The UFC, however, appears to be insistent on giving the shot to Colby Covington.

The Edwards-Covington fight, however, has not been officially announced. Rumours, however, suggest that the fight is being targeted as being the co-main at UFC 295, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 11th.

As a result, it's unclear who Belal Muhammad will face next. He may opt to sit-out, and wait to face the winner of the Covington-Edwards matchup.