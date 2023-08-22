Twitter field day: Sean O'Malley gives cryptic reactions to Conor McGregor, taunts top 135lbs contenders

Sean O'Malley recently went on a tweeting spree. The new UFC bantamweight champion humored himself by dropping cryptic notes on Conor McGregor's tweets before sounding off on some of the top 135-pound contenders in the promotion.

O'Malley is fresh off a win against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. 'Suga' managed to secure an incredible second-round knockout victory against the 'Funk Master' to take home bantamweight gold. Putting his striking prowess and impeccable game plan on display, O'Malley's performance impressed many.

After his victory, the 28-year-old Montana native is riding high. After calling for a rematch against Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley recently decided to mess around on Twitter. Reacting to Conor McGregor's tweet about being "ready in both stances," 'Suga' replied in the comments section:

"Same."

After that, O'Malley reacted to the Irishman claiming his fight against Michael Chandler was back on the books for December. He quote-tweeted McGregor's post with the side-eyes emoji.

As the new bantamweight kingpin, Sean O'Malley later focused on trolling other top 135-pounders in the UFC. Given his reputation for trash-talking his potential opponents, it was unsurprising to see 'Suga' take aim at his longtime rival, Henry Cejudo. Responding to Cejudo's latest callout, he tweeted:

"Henry so short, lol."

O'Malley's next target was Marlon Vera, the only fighter to ever defeat 'Suga' in the cage. 'Chito' took to Twitter and claimed that he was the "most exciting bantamweight on planet Earth." O'Malley responded by referencing Vera's last fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 and wrote:

"Pedro hit this guy that hard?"

Read some more of O'Malley's tweets below:

Sean O'Malley warns Marlon Vera to "settle down"

After Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 and got the bantamweight belt wrapped around his waist, he used the post-fight octagon interview to call out Marlon Vera for a rematch in December.

'Chito' soon took to social media to accept the callout and express his eagerness to face O'Malley for a title shot. However, it seems 'Suga' wants more respect from Vera before he can give him a shot at the 135-pound title.

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O'Malley warned Marlon Vera against being disrespectful to him, failing which, he could lose his title shot to Henry Cejudo. O'Malley said:

"You need to f*cking settle down, or I’ll pick Henry Cejudo. And don’t think that I don’t have the power to f*cking pick who I want to fight right now. So you better f*cking go on Twitter, say, ‘Daddy, will you fight me?’ And I’ll f*cking think about it."

