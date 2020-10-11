Cory Sandhagen pulled off an impressive victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Fight Island against former title challenger Marlon Moraes. Sandhagen finished Moraes with a wonderfully-timed spinning heel kick at the beginning of the second round.

Sandhagen looked impressive in the first round, using the jab and calf-kicks to probe at the Brazilian. "The Sandman" kept switching stances to set up the body kick from the southpaw stance and almost caught Moraes with a step-in knee at the end of the first round.

The 28-year-old American pointed at Moraes at the beginning of the second round, calling out what appeared to be a broken orbital for his opponent. The fight-ending kick came soon after, with the 32-year-old admittedly distracted by Sandhagen's gamesmanship.

Marlon Moraes, the number 1 ranked contender in the division coming into the fight, was looking to bounce back from a disappointing bout against Jose Aldo (which he won via a decision). With Sandhagen beating Moraes, it puts him in contention for a title shot next.

Sandhagen to be overlooked for a title shot?

The bantamweight division looks more competitive than ever, with Dana White hinting that Aljamain Sterling is next in line for a title shot against champion Petr Yan.

"I am pretty sure it is. We would have announced it by now, but it’s [next title contender] more likely to be Aljamain Sterling," said Dana White after the fight.

Sterling beat Sandhagen in 90 seconds earlier in the year securing his shot for the title. Yan, just 27-years-old, won the Bantamweight championship at UFC 251 against Jose Aldo.

T.J. Dillashaw who got banned from MMA for two years after testing positive for EPO in January 2019 is due to be back earlier next year. He is a former training partner of Sandhagen. The 28-year-old admitted in his post-fight interview that Dillishaw or Frankie Edgar might be ahead of him in the pecking order for a title-shot.

Here are the best Tweets from Sanhagen's fight against Moraes

The Sandman just made a statement 🤫 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/YDadyjMlyf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 11, 2020

What a cute finsh! @funkmasterMMA you official been skip! 🏆🏆🏆 @danawhite — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 11, 2020

If ya 25c ass don’t shut up and go away already and let the non-retired fighters fight 🙄 https://t.co/cdSb4a7Vz2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 11, 2020

Sandhagen says the only other guys who make sense for him are Dillashaw and Edgar. Love both ideas.



Biggest winner? Aljo. There can be no denying the fact that he is next for Yan now (even though that should have been clear back in June). — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 11, 2020

LET’S GOOOO!!! HELL YEA CORY!!! You a fucking animal!! #UFCFightIsland5 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 11, 2020

Sandhagen was on point tonight man. Sharp every second. Arrousal continuum 🍆 #UFCFightIsland5 — Baldy Ed (@brianboom135) October 11, 2020

What a finish for Sandhagan!!! #UFCFightIsland — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) October 11, 2020

Man, this fight is so good. I feel like I’ve watched 48 fights today. Qualty of this final one feels above the rest. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 11, 2020

Cory is a lot better than people think. #UFCFightIsland5 — Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) October 11, 2020

Cory Sandhagen is an animal.



One of the smartest, most sophisticated fighters in all of the UFC.



He stumbled against Sterling because, well, Sterling is also an animal, but this fight is evidence of the praise Sandhagen's been getting. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 11, 2020

“His orbitals broke” — benstebelton (@TheBenStebelton) October 11, 2020

Wow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 11, 2020

Krillin aint gettin up after that one 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QPulAcBR8H — 🕴🏾👑GenaseaNotHennessy🛹🇸🇴 (@Genasea) October 11, 2020

The Sandman puts Moraes to bed! What a performance! A heel to the temple is never good to take. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) October 11, 2020

Wow @cors_life is a dog! What a card tonight. There are like 8 fights deserving of a bonus. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) October 11, 2020

Cory Sandhagen earns the ninth spinning wheel kick knockout in UFC history joining Vitor Belfort, Junior Dos Santos, Edson Barboza, Stephen Thompson, Daron Cruickshank, Thiago Santos, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, and Lando Vannata. #UFCFightIsland5 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) October 11, 2020

THE SANDMAN!!!!! — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) October 11, 2020

CORY SANDHAGEN WOW! SPINNING KICK. WHAT A DAY. #UFCFightIsland5 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 11, 2020

Not gonna pretend that I agree with booking Sandhagen/Moraes, even now, because that was a risky play for a prospect. But a guy 5 years into his career beating Assuncao and wrecking Moraes is genuinely absurd. Dude might just outlast everyone as an elite. #UFCFightIsland5 — Sriram Muralidaran (@SriramMSays) October 11, 2020

UFC went absolutely viral with Buckley's spinning kick KO, helping raise his profile and market himself better.



With UFC's weird policy of never posting main event finishes though, Sandhagen won't get the same bump despite also having an impressive spinning kick KO of his own. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) October 11, 2020

Damn. Beautiful performance from Cory — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 11, 2020