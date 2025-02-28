"Two cuts I have on eyes are from him" - Anthony Hernandez gets honest about his respect for UFC Seattle opponent Brendan Allen  

Anthony Hernandez broke into the top 10 of the middleweight rankings with a victory over Brendan Allen in the UFC Seattle co-main event. Just days after the high-profile win, Hernandez spoke to James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, keeping it real about his respect for his defeated opponent.

When asked by Lynch whether he had talked to Allen after the fight, 'Fluffy' replied he hadn't as he had to spend time with his children and had interview commitments.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old assured he will have a conversation with 'All In" as he has a lot of respect for him. He said:

I'll have a conversation with him again. He's a f**king cool kid, man. I got a lot of respect for him, he's tough as hell, you know what I mean? And, like, the two cuts I have 0n my f**king eyes are from him. It's f**king I laugh about it now. But yeah, no, I like him.

With the victory at UFC Seattle, Hernandez is 2-0 against Allen. The pair fought at the LFA 32 main event for a vacant middleweight title. After the victory, Hernandez fought in Dana White's Contender Series and made his UFC debut almost eight months later in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Allen fought three more times in LFA, winning and defending the middleweight title, before bagging a UFC contract through the Contender Series.

Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments below (5:22):

Anthony Hernandez revealed game plan for UFC Seattle

After defeating Brendan Allen in a three-round fight at UFC Seattle, Anthony Hernandez disclosed his gameplan to Michael Bisping during the octagon interview.

As he had experience fighting Allen before, 'Fluffy' opted to negate his opponent's leg kicks, which were a problem for him during their first fight at LFA 32. Hernandez said:

"Last time, he f**ked me up with the kicks. I didn't want that to happen again, you know what I mean? So it was about getting in his face and being mean. And, uh, I thought that would break him eventually. But he kept fighting, he's tough motherf**ker."

As for who he wanted next, Anthony Hernandez expressed interest in fighting somebody against whom a victory will bag a middleweight title shot.

Champion Dricus du Plessis made his second title defense at UFC 312 and undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev appears to be the next challenger.

With Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho ahead of him in the pecking order, it remains to be seen which direction the UFC intends to push Hernandez.

Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments below (1:16):

