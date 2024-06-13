Two-division MMA king Christian Lee says he will vacate lightweight crown when younger brother is ‘ready for it’

Christian Lee will never fight his little brother inside the Circle.

On Friday, June 7, 18-year-old prospect Adrian Lee made both his professional MMA and ONE Championship debut at ONE 167 inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, Lee dominated Italian standout Antonio Mammarella, securing a second-round submission victory via a rear-naked choke.

With Adrian Lee competing in the same division as his older brother—reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee—fight fans immediately began speculating about a future clash between the two.

However, 'The Warrior' won't let that happen. Speaking with the South China Morning Post following ONE 167, Christian Lee made it clear that he would vacate the lightweight title before fighting his little brother for it.

"The thing is, he’s making his pro debut now," he said. "And if he keeps winning his fights, he’s definitely gonna climb up the rankings quickly. For me, it’s very busy holding two divisions. But I’m glad I won the belt and I do plan on defending my lightweight belt. But when the time comes, when there’s no competition there, I’d leave the lightweight belt when he’s ready for it."

Even if he has to give up the lightweight crown, Christian Lee can stay busy holding down the welterweight division where he also reigns as the current ONE world champion.

Fans continue to wait for Christian Lee's return to the Circle

Of course, it'll be a while before Adrian Lee is ready to challenge for his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold. After all, he just had his first career mixed martial arts fight as a professional. Still, it's understandable to get excited about the youngest member of the legendary Lee family.

Meanwhile, two-division titleholder Christian Lee is getting ready for his own return to the Circle after a lengthy layoff. When and where 'The Warrior' returns and who he faces remains a mystery, but fans are chomping at the bit to see him back in action after sitting on the sidelines for last year and a half.

Who would you like to see the elder Lee square off with when he steps back into the Circle for the first time since November 2022?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.