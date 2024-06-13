"Two GOATs should lock horns" - Fans clamor over potential super fights Sitthichai could feature in ONE Championship

The sensational Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong claimed another massive victory in his decorated career at ONE 167 last Friday, June 7 when he defeated Japanese star Masaaki Noiri via unanimous decision.

The debuting Noiri gave Sitthichai all the heat that he could handle, but the Thai star was more than ready to dish it right back throughout the three-round contest.

ONE Championship posted Sitthichai's handiwork on Instagram and asked fans whom they believe he should share the Circle with next.

In response, some fans fan brought up the idea of Sitthichai fighting ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix Champion and all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan:

"Petrosyan two goats should lock horns before it's too late"

"Sitthichai vs Petrosyan would be sick AF 🔥"

Another fan wishes to see Sitthichai have a rematch with ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champ and No. 1-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Superbon:

"Sitthichai Vs Superbon rematch would be crazy because both have improved so much since"

In the eyes of one fan, an all-out war with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, who is a five-time Lion Fight super welterweight champ and former WMC Super Lightweight world titlist, would be a sight to behold:

"Sitthichai vs Smokin Jo un Kickboxing rules"

Sitthichai reveals what pushed him into overdrive against Masaaki Noiri

At 32 years old, many were quick to count out Sitthichai's chances of delivering the win against a highly acclaimed opponent like Noiri, but that is exactly what he was counting on.

He said as much in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Of course, I did notice people were doubting me about my performances. But I feel like I collected all those doubts and used it as a motivation for this fight to prove them wrong."

Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch ONE 167 live on demand via Prime Video.

