Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries sustained on the same fight card, with third in a coma

The combat sports world was recently stunned by the devastating news about the tragic passing of two 28-year-old Japanese boxers, Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, who competed on the same card on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Kotari went the 12-round distance and drew against the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata. He lost consciousness shortly after the bout and was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, a condition in which blood collects between the skull and the brain, for which he underwent emergency brain surgery. It was announced shortly after that he had succumbed to his injuries and had passed.

The World Boxing Organization [WBO] paid tribute to Kotari on their social media handle, extending condolences to the late boxer's loved ones.

"The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community."

Urakawa passed away on Saturday after sustaining brain injuries in his Round 8 knockout loss to Yoji Saito. He too underwent a craniotomy to treat a subdural hematoma.

The WBO paid tribute to Urakawa on social media in their official statement.

"The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time.

According to a report by the Ring Magazine, the boxer, Hata, who delivered the fatal blows to Kotari, has been hospitalized and is reportedly in a coma.

