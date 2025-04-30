“Two people just looking for openings” - Kongthoranee likens technical clash with Nong-O to a high-stakes chess match 

Something has to give when two of the brightest minds in Muay Thai, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama, run it back for another epic showdown. The headlining act of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video this Friday, May 2, pits these two striking maestros in a tactical battle inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

While Kongthoranee is wary of the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's ballistic power, he admitted that it's his sharp mind that makes him a tough opponent.

Ad

Trending

In a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, the no. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender said fighting a legend like Nong-O is more of a mental battle than a physical one.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"You know, when two technical fighters face each other, it's kind of already difficult, because the technical fighters, we are all about, looking for the timings, looking for the openings. So it does look like we are two people just looking for openings for each other."

Ad

What makes Kongthoranee's split-decision victory over Nong-O even more impressive is that he was able to outsmart his cerebral compatriot.

After being on the receiving end of Nong-O's punishing combos early on, Kongthoranee was able to adjust and find his rhythm through his strong clinch work and by landing crippling kicks from the outside.

Kongthoranee says Nong-O still hits like a truck

Most fighters close to their forties experience a decline in speed and power. That's just how the nature of the game goes. Nong-O, though, is a walking anomaly since he got even stronger at 38 years old.

Ad

Ad

In an interview with ONE, Kongthoranee said Nong-O's destructive power was even amplified after his move to the 135-pound Muay Thai division.

"His shin bones were as hard as steel. I admit that it hurt every time he kicked me."

Those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free as it happens live in US Primetime

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.